"Why is that not being continued?" – Jim Cornette baffled by AEW abruptly ending major storyline

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has been left baffled by AEW ending one of its biggest stories without giving it a proper conclusion.

One of the most notable matches from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view was the "Four Pillars" match for the AEW World Championship between MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, with the rivalry between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Darby being the pairing that was highlighted more than most.

Friedman retained his title by pinning Allin at the pay-per-view, but Darby has not once gone after the champion since the event, and MJF has since entered into a feud with Adam Cole.

What a match. MJF vs. Adam Cole ends in a time limit DRAW

Speaking on a recent edition of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend was left puzzled as to why All Elite Wrestling had decided to abruptly end Darby Allin's quest for the world title before he could get a rematch.

"They've got to do another match with Darby [Allin]. What the f**k? Why is that not being continued? He f**ked Darby. Darby should want a rematch. Darby should be campaigning instead of f**king around saving the g*d d**n company mascot. He should be demanding the opportunity to work his way back into contention with singles match after singles match until he gets what he wants."

MJF will defend his title at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

One of the biggest talking points surrounding MJF's title reign so far is that he doesn't wrestle enough, which was a valid point earlier on in the year considering he only wrestled two matches in All Elite Wrestling between January and April.

However, he has been racking up the minutes as of late, and at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 25th, MJF will attempt to defend his "Triple B" for the fourth time.

His opponent will be NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, who is looking to rectify what happened to him last year at the first-ever Forbidden Door event when he failed to capture the Interim AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley.

