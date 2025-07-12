  • home icon
  • "Why is this dude always injured?" "I hope Adam is ok" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan makes heartbreaking announcement

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 12, 2025 18:55 GMT
Tony Khan and Adam Cole [ Images from AEW
As the AEW All In Zero Hour show rolled on, President Tony Khan was compelled to make a heartbreaking announcement on social media regarding TNT Champion Adam Cole. Fans have now reacted to this news with a range of emotions.

Cole was set to defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher at All In: Texas. However, fans were informed on the Zero Hour show that The Panama City Playboy is not medically cleared to compete and will have to relinquish his title. Tony Khan took to X to confirm the same while also letting everyone know that there will now be a 4-way match for the vacant AEW TNT Title between Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes, Daniel Garcia, and Kyle Fletcher.

also-read-trending Trending
Following the news, fans erupted on X, sharing a range of opinions. While some showed empathy towards Cole, others hoped he was okay.

"Why is this dude always injured?," wrote one fan
"I hope Adam is ok," quipped another

Check out some other fan reactions on X below:

Fan reactions [ Screenshots taken from X ]
Given the many reactions, it seems like the majority of fans believe that Adam Cole has been unlucky with injuries, with many urging him to hang up his boots.

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
