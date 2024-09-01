"Why is this dude not with Mox?" - Fans want giant former WWE star in Jon Moxley's new stable after AEW Collision

Wrestling fans want to see a former WWE star join Jon Moxley's new stable in AEW after his actions on Collision. The star in question is none other than Lance Archer.

Jon Moxley made his surprising return to AEW this past week on Dynamite with a new aggressive character. Moxley called out Darby Allin to a face-to-face confrontation before shifting his focus to Tony Schiavone and stating, 'This is not your company anymore'. The line was seemingly meant for All Elite CEO Tony Khan who Schiavone directly reports.

Later on the show, Moxley seemingly formed an alliance with Marina Shafir where the latter took out some security guards before leaving the arena together.

Trending

On the recent edition of Collision, Lance Archer also launched an ambush on the security guards in a similar fashion which led to the fans saying that he should join up with Jon Moxley in his new faction.

Expand Tweet

The fans reacted to the brutal attack by Lance Archer saying that Tony Khan should pair him up with Jon Moxley.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some other fans also agreed with the idea of Lance Archer being put in Jon Moxley's stable.

"I love these skits of Lance just destroying backstage while the show goes on. Put him with Mox, give him more screen time," a fan tweeted.

"He should join Moxley and finally get some good sh*t," another posted.

"Put him with Mox in his new stable," a fan proposed.

Tommy Dreamer believes Jon Moxley teased Shane McMahon's AEW arrival

Jon Moxley's return has been the talk of the town as he dropped some major lines during his interview with Tony Schiavone. The former AEW World Champion seemingly sent a message to All Elite CEO Tony Khan through Schiavone where he stated that AEW was not his company anymore.

This led to speculations about an authority figure potentially coming to All Elite Wrestling with many pointing towards Shane McMahon. In the recent edition of Busted Open Radio, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the segment and noted how the tease might lead to Shane McMahon's arrival.

"Jon Moxley coming back was interesting, but then what he said was what got everybody talking and everybody speculating. I thought he carried that well, he looked really good, in the sense of, like, physically, he looked a little bit refreshed because he was looking a little bit. I don't know, he looked a lot healthier. I enjoyed his promo, and Jon's always like what his music is, the wild thing. There's something brewing with this guy, and in pro wrestling, when we say it's a tease, or something changes, right away, the internet explodes with Shane McMahon." (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

Jon Moxley potentially recruited Marina Shafir to his new stable this past Wednesday on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see which star joins the former WWE champion in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback