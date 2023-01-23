"Why did they do a job from them right now? " - WWE veteran baffled by The Young Bucks' surprising AEW loss

On this past week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks shockingly lost to one of the up-and-coming teams in the promotion. The tandem was Dante and Darius Martin, Top Flight. WWE veteran Jim Cornette was puzzled by the timing of the bout.

Top Flight and The Young Bucks kicked off this past Wednesday night's show. Dante and Darius put on a tough battle and triumphed over The Young Bucks in the end. The win was a surprise to fans as the week before, Nick and Matt Jackson, along with Kenny Omega, had re-captured the AEW World Trios Championship.

While speaking on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran wondered why Top Flight earned the victory in this match. He speculated that The Young Bucks' intention was never to put Top Flight over. He also believes that this win will not earn Darius and Dante Martin a shot at the tag team titles.

“Are the Martins going to be fighting The Acclaimed, the most popular tag team in the goddamn world, for the tag team titles next week? (…) If not rather why did they do a job for them right now? It wasn’t about getting the Martins over, this was about doing whatever the f*** they want to do, that was their motivation for this,” Jim Cornette said. [1:03:53 - 01:04:23]

Jim Cornette had an alternate suggestion for Top Flight to get over in AEW

While speaking on the same podcast, Cornette felt that a win over The Young Bucks would have been more meaningful if the stakes were higher than a random throw-over match on AEW Dynamite.

"Why wouldn’t you give them a number of wins on TV against moderate teams each week and build to a match where the winners get a title match, and then have the Bucks who everybody would think is going to win, put ‘em over there and, ‘oh s***’ people will remember that." [01:04:26 - 1:04:42]

But the wrestling veteran was once again met with a roadblock as this would lead to two babyface teams wrestling each other for the tag titles. Thus, he mentioned the entire booking of this match was flawed from the start.

