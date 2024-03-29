"Why don't you just spit in Tony's face while you're at it?" - Former champion hates Mercedes Mone's recent WWE comment

A wrestling veteran expressed his displeasure towards the former 10-time Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, who made a statement regarding WWE before her AEW debut recently.

The legend in question is Rene Dupree. Dupree gained prominence during his time in the WWE from 2002 to 2007. He also won the World Tag Team Title two times.

The CEO made her grand AEW debut at Dynamite 'Big Business.' A few days prior to the debut, Mercedes admitted that she would eventually go back to WWE someday. Currently, she has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast recently, Rene Dupree explained how Mone's comments about WWE were insulting towards Tony Khan and AEW:

"Mercedes Mone, after signing this huge deal was quoted as saying that 'Yeah I'll go back to WWE eventually cause I have unfinished business there.' Why don't you just spit in Tony's [Khan] face while you're at it? I mean here he is giving you multi-millions of dollars per year and you're basically saying 'Yeah, I'm gonna go to your opposition eventually down the line, so my main focus long-term is not to build your company, it's to go to the opposition,' like what an insult. [From 03:22 to 04:03]

Check out the video below:

Mercedes Mone potentially planted the seeds for her first AEW feud

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone joined the commentary team during a four-way match. Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, and Skye Blue competed to determine the new #1 contender for Julia Hart's TBS Championship. In the end, Willow Nightingale emerged victorious, but the TBS Champion also had a stare-down with Mone.

After the show, The CEO took to the 'X' social media platform to congratulate Willow on her victory while also stating that she has her eyes on a certain prize as well.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Championship has been made official for the upcoming Dynasty Pay-Per-View. It remains to be seen what role Mone plays in the ongoing storyline.

If you use any part from the quotes in the first half, please credit Cafe de Rene and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Mercedes will go after the TBS Championship? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion