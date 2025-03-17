"Why are you paying these people? - Tony Khan urged to get rid of several stars in AEW by veteran

There are several AEW stars not being used by the promotion. A wrestling veteran urged Tony Khan to get rid of these stars.

Disco Inferno is the latest to comment on AEW's roster. Ever since its formation in 2019, AEW has grown by leaps and bounds. Its roster has expanded to include some of the best professional wrestlers in the world. However, as the roster continues to grow, several wrestlers have not been utilized to their full potential. Up until their recent release, Ricky Starks, Miro, and Malakai Black found themselves on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time. There are several stars in a similar position in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Additionally, these stars are allegedly receiving a significant amount of money to sit at home and do nothing.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Disco Inferno urged Tony Khan to cut some of these stars from his roster, saying that he is wasting a lot of money. He further added that most of these wrestlers would be making a thousand dollars per match on the independent circuit, but they are getting paid fifteen times more in All Elite Wrestling.

"If this was like two months from now and they start making their like, they made some cuts and we look back at this, it's like I I'd say, well, that was one of the smart things. You finally start cutting these people because there's no reason to waste that much money. Like, anybody would agree on that. Because you got talent that an indie wrestling promoter would probably give these people, like, a thousand dollars. Okay? And they're making, like, $15,000 a match for the amount of time they're working at AEW. You know? And it's like, 'Why are you paying these people that much money? Start getting rid of some of these people that you're not using.'" [1:50 - 2:32]

Bill Simmons blames Tony Khan for Jacksonville Jaguars' poor performance

Apart from booking shows for All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan is also involved with Fulham FC and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have a great run during the previous NFL season, finishing third in the AFC South division with three wins and 13 losses.

Speaking on his Bill Simmons Podcast, the sports critic blamed Tony Khan for the Jacksonville Jaguars' poor performance in the NFL.

“One of the reasons they’ll never get it is because the owner’s son, who runs the team, also runs AEW and writes the scripts for it every week. I just don’t think they’re on the ball,” Simmons said. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will begin releasing some of the talents he has not used in a while.

