"Why would you say that?" - WWE legend is unhappy with Jim Ross over his comments on Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer called out Jim Ross for his comments on Vince McMahon. This is related to how McMahon appeared during one of his recent public appearances.
JR recently talked about how the former WWE Chairman appeared on the TMZ special, "The Real Hulk Hogan." He said that he looked withdrawn and old, and he made a few comments about his styling. Ross said his makeup artist should be fired for it.
During an exclusive interview with Teddy Long on Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge, the former SmackDown General Manager responded to Jim Ross' claims about Vince McMahon's appearance. Long stated that these comments were unnecessary, suggesting Vince might have already seen himself before his appearance on-screen and may have already been satisfied with his look.
"Yeah, why would you say that? You know what I'm saying? Yeah, I'm sure Vince saw exactly how he looked before he even went on camera. He saw it himself, and who's a better judge than Vince to say whether I look right, good, or bad on camera? So if Vince was happy with it, I don't know why anybody else is worried about it...I mean, we could tell he's aged, but it didn't look bad to me."
Teddy Long recently talked about getting to see Vince McMahon at his birthday party
During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long once again discussed Vince McMahon's recent appearance on TMZ and also talked about being able to attend McMahon's 80th birthday celebration.
His answer remained consistent, as he claimed that in his eyes, he didn't look as bad as others said. The veteran admitted that his face looked a bit swollen, but his overall appearance looked great.
"He didn't look bad to me, you know what I mean? I don't understand what's wrong, what people are talking about. His face looked like it might have been a little swollen or something like that, but he looked nice to me. He had on a nice suit, he was getting around, and he looked great to me."
One thing that can't be denied is how Vince McMahon may have already reached a point in his life where he doesn't look as youthful as he once did. It remains to be seen whether he's just off his game or if he's far from how he once looked.
