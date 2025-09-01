"Why would you say that?" - WWE legend is unhappy with Jim Ross over his comments on Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer called out Jim Ross for his comments on Vince McMahon. This is related to how McMahon appeared during one of his recent public appearances.

Ad

JR recently talked about how the former WWE Chairman appeared on the TMZ special, "The Real Hulk Hogan." He said that he looked withdrawn and old, and he made a few comments about his styling. Ross said his makeup artist should be fired for it.

During an exclusive interview with Teddy Long on Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge, the former SmackDown General Manager responded to Jim Ross' claims about Vince McMahon's appearance. Long stated that these comments were unnecessary, suggesting Vince might have already seen himself before his appearance on-screen and may have already been satisfied with his look.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, why would you say that? You know what I'm saying? Yeah, I'm sure Vince saw exactly how he looked before he even went on camera. He saw it himself, and who's a better judge than Vince to say whether I look right, good, or bad on camera? So if Vince was happy with it, I don't know why anybody else is worried about it...I mean, we could tell he's aged, but it didn't look bad to me."

Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Teddy Long recently talked about getting to see Vince McMahon at his birthday party

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long once again discussed Vince McMahon's recent appearance on TMZ and also talked about being able to attend McMahon's 80th birthday celebration.

His answer remained consistent, as he claimed that in his eyes, he didn't look as bad as others said. The veteran admitted that his face looked a bit swollen, but his overall appearance looked great.

Ad

"He didn't look bad to me, you know what I mean? I don't understand what's wrong, what people are talking about. His face looked like it might have been a little swollen or something like that, but he looked nice to me. He had on a nice suit, he was getting around, and he looked great to me."

Ad

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently provided a detailed, firsthand account of Vince McMahon's private 80th birthday party, a two-night event held at Gotham Hall in New York City. In an appearance on Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge," Long shared specific details about the guests,

Ad

One thing that can't be denied is how Vince McMahon may have already reached a point in his life where he doesn't look as youthful as he once did. It remains to be seen whether he's just off his game or if he's far from how he once looked.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!