Former SmackDown GM reveals the biggest change in Vince McMahon's appearance after meeting him at his birthday party (Exclusive)

There were a lot of stars present at Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party in New York. As McMahon has undergone some appearance changes, a former SmackDown GM noted the biggest change in his looks.

Teddy Long revealed on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine that he, too, was present at Vince McMahon's 80th birthday celebration. Host Mac Davis asked about the names who attended, but also brought up McMahon's recent TMZ appearance in which he looked considerably different.

Teddy Long defended his old boss and said he looked great, although he admitted that his face looked swollen:

"He didn't look bad to me, you know what I mean? I don't understand what's wrong, what people are talking about. His face looked like it might have been a little swollen or something like that, but he looked nice to me. He had on a nice suit, he was getting around, and he looked great to me."

When asked about the entertainment, Teddy Long revealed that Jelly Roll was the star attraction, and they also had an all-black choir from Brooklyn.

Will WWE/TKO bring Vince McMahon back for John Cena's retirement match? A legend weighed in

There was a lot of speculation that WWE bringing Brock Lesnar back at SummerSlam 2025 was essentially a litmus test to see what the reaction would be to potentially bringing Vince McMahon back. Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter gave his take on the situation.

In a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter explained why he doubts TKO will bring McMahon back. He believes that there likely isn't even a thought about it happening:

"I did an interview with Arn Anderson on WrestleBinge, and he told me Vince handed him John Cena to work with. He was John Cena's agent, and Vince would check on John all the time. I don't think TKO wants Vince in the mix. I don't think he'll be invited to John Cena's retirement. I don't think TKO wants him back."

It's certainly true that the allegations that Vince McMahon faces vs the ones that Brock Lesnar went through were worlds apart. While Lesnar was allegedly involved in a small part of it, the biggest difference seems to be in the level of accusations that were made against McMahon.

Either way, it's interesting to know the names Vince McMahon has seemingly kept in touch with, and fans have kept an eye on those who attended his birthday party to see where they stand after all the allegations.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of The Wrestling Time Machine.

