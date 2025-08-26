Wrestling veteran reveals whether WWE will bring Vince McMahon back for John Cena's retirement match (Exclusive)

There are a lot of fans speculating whether WWE could be planning to bring Vince McMahon back for a one-off appearance during John Cena's retirement match on December 13th. A top wrestling veteran has now revealed his take.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and wrestling veteran Bill Apter about their thoughts on a possible appearance from Vince McMahon on December 13th, where John Cena will call it quits and end his legendary WWE career.

According to wrestling veteran Bill Apter, the odds are that those within TKO don't want to bring Vince McMahon back into the fold:

"I did an interview with Arn Anderson on WrestleBinge, and he told me Vince handed him John Cena to work with. He was John Cena's agent, and Vince would check on John all the time. I don't think TKO wants Vince in the mix. I don't think he'll be invited to John Cena's retirement. I don't think TKO wants him back."

Apter said that he doesn't believe anybody in WWE is even thinking of inviting McMahon, let alone planning it.

You can watch the full video below:

Teddy Long has a very different take on whether Vince McMahon should be present for John Cena's last match

WWE Hall of Famer and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long, to this day, remains incredibly loyal to Vince McMahon. Despite all the controversy, Long has emphasized the importance that McMahon played in his life, knowing that he was able to get a good, secure job and provide for his family.

That is the context for why Long believes that it's a good idea to bring McMahon back for John Cena's final match in WWE. Right before Apter's comment that we quoted above, this is what Teddy Long had to say about it:

"Well, I think it's a good idea. Cena did a lot for the company. I remember when he first came there, and Vince [McMahon] groomed him right, so I think Vince should attend."

There is speculation that Brock Lesnar's return was WWE's litmus test to see the fan reaction and potential backlash that comes from it. As expected, the backlash for Lesnar was purely online, while the live audience in SummerSlam was more than happy to see The Beast Incarnate back in WWE after two long years.

If McMahon were to hypothetically return, the reaction would likely be the same as the audience generally popped for the iconic "No Chance" theme song, with many bowing down to the man who was once the most powerful figure in the entire pro wrestling/sports entertainment industry.

