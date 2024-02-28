Why Sting isn’t wrestling a singles match on his retirement (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Sting is all set for his final match. At Revolution 2024, he and Darby Allin will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks. However, a wrestling legend recently stated why The Icon won't be having a singles match on his retirement.

The WCW legend has been one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Since moving to AEW in 2020, he has sided with Darby Allin, and the two men recently won the AEW Tag Team Title. The stars were later attacked by The Young Bucks with a tag team match now seemingly set for a tag team match. However, the lack of a singles match has disappointed a lot of fans. Bill Apter has now had his say on the matter.

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted that the legend did not want a singles match for his final outing. He also added that Sting and Allin should not lose the title at Revolution.

"The fans are ticked off. They don't want to see a tag team match as Sting's last match. My source from AEW said that Sting does not want a separate match, and that's why they're doing this. But, I don't know what's gonna happen. I think they gonna retain the tag team belts and there will be a tournament. Young Bucks can't win this." [29:50 - 30:25]

Dave Meltzer does not think WWE will provide footage for Sting's last match

Another veteran wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer, also recently speculated on whether AEW will get help from WWE with the necessary footage to make Sting's retirement package a memorable one.

WCW, the promotion where Sting spent the heyday of his career, was sold to WWE, who have all the footage from the promotion. Therefore, AEW may not have the necessary footage to have a comprehensive look back at Sting's career.

"WWE owns all footage. I thought, like, it's not gonna happen. But you know, people [are] going like, 'Well, when WWE asked Bryan Danielson, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight, Chris Jericho could do stuff for the John Cena special show that they did, and Tony let them do it. And when Billy Gunn was asked to come to the Hall of Fame for the DX thing, Tony let him do it. So, maybe they will reciprocate.' I don't think so," said Meltzer. [30:34 - 31:01]

With AEW Revolution fast approaching and The Icon's last match around the corner, wrestling fans should be gearing up for an incredible experience.

