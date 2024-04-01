Why Sting vs. The Undertaker would have failed to live up to expectations, former WWE star explains (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar has given his take on a dream match that never happened, and whether this was overhyped by the fans who were clamoring for this now. This was EC3 talking about Sting vs. The Undertaker.

Following The Icon's retirement last month, many brought up how they were disappointed that he and The Deadman never got to share the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer once brought up that he returned to the company in hopes of one day having the chance for this dream match, but he ended up being placed in a feud with Triple H instead.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, and also joined by Vince Russo, EC3 talked about how the entire match idea itself was never overhyped, but this being done at a late juncture in his career made it so.

"It wasn't overhyped, it was just the ultimate match we will never have...Taker at the end, he was always searching for that like final, perfect match and there was always like his last matches were good, but there was always something missing or something happened where you could just tell he was unsatisfied with his own performance," said EC3.

He then went into detail about how an earlier version of The Undertaker could have been perfect.

"When you're talking, like with Taker 2006 to 2008, dude he's like 47 and he became like the ultimate workhorse. And using that term like he was incredible at 'wrestling,' not being the gimmick or being a big man, or working methodically. Strikes on point, cardio on point, like the way he would accelerate in things, people he'd work with, bringing them up or matching what they do. If you watched 2006 Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle, that match is so effing good. So I think he's saying it's overhyped that if it's 2019 where he's kind of coming off you know the Saudi debacle or match with Roman that was good but not what he wanted it to be probably. Then it would have been overhyped." [1:14-2:41]

Watch the full video below:

Former WWE Superstar EC3 on the way Sting works matches

On the same podcast, EC3 talked about The Icon and how he would fare in a match with The Undertaker.

He mentioned how Sting could hold his own, but he'd have a hard time if he did not have the right opponent. He claimed that the former AEW star had great matches in this part of his career due to him having great opponents.

"And Sting we've talked about, he would need to be in there with a guy that can carry the load and call the action and keep everything on pace and come up with it because Sting was really good at doing the Sting stuff. But the in-betweens was all about who he was working with and that's why all the great Sting matches he's definitely part of the equation, but they're against you know, top-level workers. [2:42-3:06]

Despite this match between the two Hall of Famers never becoming a reality, they ended their careers on a high note, and that's what the fans will remember forever.

