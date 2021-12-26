Peter Senerchia, who many people know as Taz, is one of the most respected legends in the pro wrestling industry today.

The 54-year old star has carved an everlasting legacy, with an active in-ring career spanning over a decade. After he spent some time on the independent circuit, Taz soon became a household name when he arrived in ECW in late 1993.

The Human Suplex Machine rose meteorically during the peak of his career, as he won the promotion's coveted world title on two occasions. He also captured the World Television Championship (twice), and the Tag Team Championship (thrice). He also had two reigns as the FTW Champion, and the title became synonymous with his name.

Despite his impressive accomplishments, Taz's in-ring career ended prematurely, which leads us to the topic of this article: Why did Taz stop wrestling?

Like most wrestlers, the former ECW star has a long history of neck injuries. These issues date back to 1995. When 2 Cold Scorpio and Dean Malenko hit him with a spike piledriver, Taz landed badly on his neck.

The popular competitor subsequently took a sabbatical and remained absent for the majority of 1995. Still, he was fortunate enough to return to the ring the same year. While his post-neck injury stint turned out to be one of the most successful years of his career, it also affected his longevity as a performer.

ftw @OfficialTAZ Today April 13th, has a couple very monumental times in my career. First, was '97 ECW first ever PPV Barely Legal. Second, in 2000 when I wrestled Mike Awesome for ECW Championship while I was under WWE contracted & he under WCW. Thank u all who remember! #SeeYouOnThe13th Today April 13th, has a couple very monumental times in my career. First, was '97 ECW first ever PPV Barely Legal. Second, in 2000 when I wrestled Mike Awesome for ECW Championship while I was under WWE contracted & he under WCW. Thank u all who remember! #SeeYouOnThe13th https://t.co/YXirURaJqk

In 1999, Taz ended his seven-year stint with ECW and finally jumped over to WWE. As a member of its star-studded roster, he made a name for himself by handing Kurt Angle his first loss. But after a few years, he steadily transitioned from being a wrestler to a broadcaster in WWE. Aside from a one-off return in 2006, The Human Suplex Machine ultimately retired from the ring in 2002.

Taz spoke in detail about why he decided to hang up his boots and begin a career as a play-by-play commentator once his wrestling days were over:

"I felt burnt out in a way, and my neck was also a factor," said Taz. "...So when certain opportunities arose, I had to think about the future. My neck wasn't going to get any better and I had to think about my son.... I thought to myself, "When he's 10, will I be able to throw a baseball with him?"

Though his injuries have prevented him from wrestling again, Taz has remained active in the business as a wrestling manager and broadcaster. He later worked for TNA (IMPACT Wrestling), and he is now one of AEW's lead broadcasters.

Taz's son, Hook, is now carrying the legacy for his father at AEW

Gary Cappetta @GaryCappetta Last week I raved about the debut match of Taz's son Hook on @AEWRampage - I've never seen a better career launch. And then this photo surfaces of Hook's entrance being cheered on by his proud papa - priceless! . . . gmc Last week I raved about the debut match of Taz's son Hook on @AEWRampage - I've never seen a better career launch. And then this photo surfaces of Hook's entrance being cheered on by his proud papa - priceless! . . . gmc https://t.co/K1NPg8h73J

While Taz had to step away from the ring, he nurtured his son, Tyler Senerchia, also known as Hook in AEW, to follow in his footsteps.

The 22-year old star recently made his professional wrestling debut on an episode of Rampage, where he defeated Fuego Del Sol. Hook's young career gained even more momentum this past Saturday when he beat Bear Bronson in his second bout.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the wrestling blood runs in Hook's veins, and he is bound to become a megastar one day. If he does, he'll honor his father's legacy and add to The Human Suplex Machine's impact on wrestling.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Taz's pro wrestling career? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE veteran had extremely high praise for AEW legend Billy Gunn. Catch it here. Don't miss out.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Hook and Taz wrestle together in a tag team match down the road? Yes No 0 votes so far