What is AEW star Hook's real name and age?

AEW's latest acquisition, Hook, has been making rounds on social media lately, mostly since his triumphant in-ring debut against Fuego Del Sol on AEW Rampage this week.

But what do we know about Hook? Besides knowing that he is a second-generation superstar, son of ECW legend TAZ, the outside world barely knows about the AEW homegrown talent. Which leads us to the question - What is Hook's real name and age?

For those unaware, Hook's real name is Tyler, and he's only 22-years old. He has trained under Cody Rhodes' watch. AEW's Hook has made regular appearances in All Elite Wrestling since last year as part of his dad's stable, which includes stars like Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Though he has gotten physical in almost every Team Taz feud, Hook only got the opportunity to showcase his talent this past Friday night. Taz's son displayed a collective combination of strength and unorthodox technique, which caught the attention of wrestling fans.

Following his breathtaking performance, AEW President Tony Khan officially announced the signing of Hook to the highly-stacked roster. The owner also congratulated Hook on his victory:

"It’s official! Welcome to the team, @730hook and congratulations on your tremendous debut win tonight on #AEWRampage," Tony Khan wrote.

AEW's newest addition has received critical acclaim from wrestling fans and fellow employees so far. Given the stacked roster, it will be interesting to see how often the company utilizes his talent moving forward.

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter lavished praise on AEW star Hook

While recently speaking with Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Bill Apter heaped praise on Feugo Del Sol and Hook for putting on a great match.

In an amusing bit, the wrestling journalist stated that he wished he had the same hair as Taz's son.

"That young man (Hook) and the guy he was with (Fuego Del Sol) was the perfect opponent. First of all, I wish I had his hair. But in terms of this 22-year old kid putting up a wrestling exhibition, both these were really good, I was impressed with him," said Bill Apter.

Given the advantage of having Hobbs and Starks by his side, AEW's Hook will have the opportunity to climb some big ladders in the company.

