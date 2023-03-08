"Why are you doing that?" - Veteran slams Seth Rollins for being reckless during WWE Hall of Famer's final hurrah

Former WWE wrestler Nick Dinsmore, who portrayed Eugene in the company, recently spoke out against Seth Rollins for his role in injuring Hall of Famer Sting during a match in 2015.

During an interview with "The Wrestling Chatter" host Jack Farmer, Dinsmore expressed his opinion on the matter, stating that Rollins made a regretful choice when he powerbombed Sting in the corner during their match. Eugene emphasized that Sting's fans only wanted to see him perform his signature Scorpion Deathlock hold, and not dangerous moves that could potentially cause injury.

"When you wrestle Sting, you don't powerbomb him in the corner, Why are you doing that?" said Dinsmore [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Dinsmore referred to the incident during WWE Night of Champions in 2015 where Seth Rollins executed a Buckle Bomb on Sting. The Icon suffered a neck injury that led to his retirement from the in-ring competition.

After a neck injury forced him to retire, the fans thought they had seen the last of the legend. But the Stinger shocked the wrestling world in 2020. The Icon returned to the ring and joined AEW. He is still active and can be seen teaming up with Darby Allin. Sting recently participated in The Great Muta's retirement match in Japan.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on Sting's injury

Sting retired from wrestling six months after the match. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. However, the former WCW World Champion returned to the ring with AEW in 2021, proving that his passion for wrestling still burns bright.

Despite causing Sting's career-ending injury, in an interview Rollins expressed admiration and respect for the wrestling legend, describing him as humble and incredible.

"That was certainly not planned to be his final match, but either way it was an honor. He's an incredible dude. One thing about Steve [Sting's real name] is that he's one of the most humble superstars I've ever met." Rollins said

Although their match ended in an unfortunate fashion, Rollins and Sting seem to have no ill will towards each other and maintain a professional relationship.

