"Why is Triple H trying to become Tony Khan?" - Twitter perplexed over former champion's surprising WWE RAW return  

The wrestling fraternity was taken aback by Triple H's decision to bring back another formerly released talent on RAW this week. During The Miz and Dexter Lumis' Ladder Match, former NXT UK Champion Bronson Reed showed up and assisted The A-Lister to emerge victorious.

Over the past few years, Tony Khan has signed multiple stars from different promotions, including prominent names from WWE. The move has garnered a lot of backlash from fans and industry veterans, as they have complained of overcrowding and underutilization of performers in AEW.

Over the past few months, Triple H has brought back many former NXT stars, including Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Dexter Lumis, among others. Most of these performers were let go by the Vince McMahon-led management during the pandemic, citing 'budget cuts' as the cause.

Following Reed's seemingly unenthusiastic return, fans on Twitter shared their reactions stating that The Game was imitating the AEW President by signing numerous stars. Some even accused him of potentially overcrowding the WWE roster:

iBeast @ibeastIess HHH just signing the wrestlers Tony Khan didn't sign because he knew they add nothing to the show. HHH just signing the wrestlers Tony Khan didn't sign because he knew they add nothing to the show.

Rickstorrick Games (CAWS) @TopBoss_Rick @_schweini31 ??? @WrestleOps So you not interested when Triple H does it ??? But interested when Tony Khan does it??? @_schweini31 @WrestleOps So you not interested when Triple H does it ??? But interested when Tony Khan does it 😂😂😂???

Kingslayer WWE @kingslayer_wwe @ibeastIess Like how AEW signed guys like Jake Atlas, Parker Boudreaux, and Brian Kendrick because they left wwe @ibeastIess Like how AEW signed guys like Jake Atlas, Parker Boudreaux, and Brian Kendrick because they left wwe

APD @APD388 @ibeastIess Khan signs people then doesn’t even use them so wtf @ibeastIess Khan signs people then doesn’t even use them so wtf

Buster Boy @Buster_Boy22 @ibeastIess Did Triple H forget that John Morrison exists?! Him helping Miz would've low key been hype and would've set up Miz & Morrison vs D.I.Y. whenever Ciampa was healed and ready to go. @ibeastIess Did Triple H forget that John Morrison exists?! Him helping Miz would've low key been hype and would've set up Miz & Morrison vs D.I.Y. whenever Ciampa was healed and ready to go.

Marco @JoesphBarcello1 @TopBoss_Rick @_schweini31 @WrestleOps actually i hear tons of people complain when tony khan brings people into his company but here the polar opposite for triple h because he “saved wwe” to fans when they have record low ratings @TopBoss_Rick @_schweini31 @WrestleOps actually i hear tons of people complain when tony khan brings people into his company but here the polar opposite for triple h because he “saved wwe” to fans when they have record low ratings

Triple H is seemingly interested in bringing back Sasha Banks to WWE

In May this year, Sasha Banks and Naomi caused quite an uproar when they walked out before an edition of RAW. The then Women's Tag Team Champions reportedly surrendered their titles and have not looked back ever since.

In September, during an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Triple H praised the former WWE RAW Women's Champion. Recently, there have been rumors of AEW's possible interest in signing The Boss. The conversation picked up steam when Saraya (fka Paige) announced a tag team match with a mystery partner for Dynamite in January 2023.

Additionally, it was alleged that Sasha Banks was done with WWE, but there has been no confirmation on the matter. The Boss was crucial to the women's revolution in WWE and rose to prominence under Triple H's NXT.

Do you think Sasha Banks should return to WWE or potentially sign with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

