"Why wouldn’t he take the opportunity?" - WWE legend is very disappointed over not being invited to join AEW by Tony Khan

A WWE Hall of Famer has recently spoken about several tag teams he'd wished to face before he retired. He wondered why Tony Khan, who had the opportunity to do this in AEW, did not take the initiative.The Dudley Boyz remain one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history. While D-Von Dudley isn't as active, he has not yet retired from the ring. He has been dealing with several health concerns over the past few years, which may be the reason why he has not been active in the ring as often. His last match was more than a year ago, on the independent circuit.During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, D-Von mentioned how he would've wanted his last match to be with the Hardys and with Edge &amp; Christian. The veteran then discussed how he wondered why Tony Khan, a huge wrestling fan, did not have all three tag teams participate in a reunion of sorts in AEW. He mentioned how the opportunity was now lost.&quot;When the opportunity came, when Edge left WWE and went to AEW you had Christian and Edge there, and then the Hardys were there, and it was like we were wondering why Tony, who is a huge fan of the business and always has been, why wouldn’t he take the opportunity to be the one to put those three teams together and to do that? But he never did. So I think that opportunity is lost.&quot; [H/T The Takedown on SI]The WWE Hall of Famer will face the Hardy Boyz later this yearDespite no longer getting the chance to face Edge &amp; Christian before he calls it a career, Dudley will still get his chance to take on Matt &amp; Jeff Hardy, as a challenge has already been made.A few days ago on TNA Slammiversary, the Hardy Boyz won the TNA Tag Team Championship. Post-match, Bully Ray came out and challenged them to one more match, with Team 3D/Dudley Boyz reuniting. This match is set for October 12 at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view.There have been hints that this would be the final match of the Dudley Boyz together, and it is only fitting that they take on one of their former rivals in WWE.