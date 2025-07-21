  • home icon
All-time great WWE duo reuniting after 533 days for one last match

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Jul 21, 2025 04:40 GMT
Fans will witness it for one last time.

One of the greatest and most beloved tag teams in WWE is all but confirmed to reunite for an upcoming match that will surely have fans excited. At the recently held Slammiversary 2025, Bubba Ray came out to set up a tag team match against the newly crowned TNA Tag Team Champions, The Hardy Boyz.

It's no secret that The Dudley Boyz (Ray and D-Von Dudley) and the duo of Jeff and Matt Hardy go a long way back. The two have had countless iconic tag team matches that have enthralled the viewers and are among the most influential in wrestling history. The events of Slammiversary 2025 suggest that these two teams are now ready to turn back the clock later this year.

After The Hardy Boyz won the Tag Team Titles in a grueling Ladder contest, Bully Ray came out to a huge pop. Although he wasn't with D-Von Dudley, Ray challenged Matt and Jeff to a match at Bound for Glory 2025 on October 12.

The WWE legend also made it clear that it would be the last time fans get to hear him say "D-Von get the tables" catchphrase, meaning it could be their final match together.

The legendary WWE duo last competed together at an indie show on April 27, 2024, where they teamed up with Elijah in a six-man tag match.

Edited by Neda Ali
