  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Slammiversary
  • Jeff Hardy's shock move sees new champions crowned as ladder is lowered from the ceiling

Jeff Hardy's shock move sees new champions crowned as ladder is lowered from the ceiling

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 21, 2025 03:00 GMT
He
He's done it again (Credit: WWE.com)

Just when you think you've seen everything there is to see in wrestling, Jeff Hardy makes it his business to shock you again. The Hardy Boyz are the new Tag Team Champions after a shocking finish leaves everyone speechless.

Ad

The Rascalz faced Fir$t Cla$$, The Nemeths, and The Hardys in a huge match for the TNA World Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary. It was a ladder match, and going into the bout, both Jeff and Matt Hardy had spoken about retiring if they were unable to win it. What they did turned out to be much wilder.

During the course of the hard-hitting match, each and every ladder had been shattered or broken. It looked like there was no way for anyone to climb to the top, with stars asking for ladders from the back. However, Jeff Hardy did the unthinkable. He looked at the top of the arena and summoned a rope ladder down from it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He then climbed the rope ladder to get the World Tag Team Championship and won the belts for his team. The video of the moment can be seen below.

Matt and Jeff Hardy are World Champions once again in 2025.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications