Jeff Hardy's shock move sees new champions crowned as ladder is lowered from the ceiling

Just when you think you've seen everything there is to see in wrestling, Jeff Hardy makes it his business to shock you again. The Hardy Boyz are the new Tag Team Champions after a shocking finish leaves everyone speechless.The Rascalz faced Fir$t Cla$$, The Nemeths, and The Hardys in a huge match for the TNA World Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary. It was a ladder match, and going into the bout, both Jeff and Matt Hardy had spoken about retiring if they were unable to win it. What they did turned out to be much wilder.During the course of the hard-hitting match, each and every ladder had been shattered or broken. It looked like there was no way for anyone to climb to the top, with stars asking for ladders from the back. However, Jeff Hardy did the unthinkable. He looked at the top of the arena and summoned a rope ladder down from it.He then climbed the rope ladder to get the World Tag Team Championship and won the belts for his team. The video of the moment can be seen below.Matt and Jeff Hardy are World Champions once again in 2025.