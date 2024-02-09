Wife of late Brodie Lee comes out in support of Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40

Late Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, recently shared an encouraging post regarding Cody Rhodes.

On February 8, WWE held a WrestleMania XL kickoff press event in Las Vegas. The show featured The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and other massive stars. Big E and CM Punk hosted the conference.

Early on the show, Big E lauded Cody Rhodes's actions following the demise of Brodie Lee. The New Day member revealed how the American Nightmare helped the Huber family. Brodie's widow, Amanda Huber, has now responded to it.

"My dude @WWEBigE speaking in facts. Cody is the type of person you should want to see on top. The most genuinely good human thru and thru. Forever team Cody #CodyRhodes," Huber shared.

The Rock takes a shot at Cody Rhodes's fans

Furious fans took social media by storm after The Rock intervened in Cody's story and inserted him into the title picture.

Recently, on The Pat McAfee Show, The People's Champ acknowledged his fans' support and called out some of them as crybabies.

"At the end of the day, you've got the Cody crybabies, you've got the Cody fans, and you've got Cody himself. And there's a clear distinction between the three. But The Rock says this: those Cody crybabies, whoever 10 tweets, they're shoving a chicken McNugget in their mouth, for every 20 tweets, they're shoving two McNuggets up their a**. The Rock says this: all you've gotta do is sit back, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride The Rock is gonna take your candy a**es on. So, hashtag that," said The Rock.

Also, the American Nightmare officially chose Roman Reigns as his opponent at the WrestleMania XL's press event.

Do you think the American Nightmare will finish his story this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

