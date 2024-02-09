"You've got the Cody crybabies" - The Rock takes a shot at Cody Rhodes and his fans ahead of WrestleMania 40 press conference

Ahead of the WrestleMania 40 press conference, The Rock took a shot at Cody Rhodes and his fans.

Following the Rhodes, Rock, and Roman Reigns segment on SmackDown, the WWE Universe took to Twitter to trend "We Want Cody" after The American Nightmare seemingly gave away his main event spot to The Rock.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, The Rock called out the Rhodes' "crybaby" fans and also pointed out the "We Want Cody" hashtags:

"At the end of the day, you've got the Cody crybabies, you've got the Cody fans, and you've got Cody himself. And there's a clear distinction between the three. But, The Rock says this those Cody crybabies who ever 10 tweets they're shoving a chicken McNugget in their mouth, for every 20 tweets they're shoving two McNuggets up their a**, The Rock says this: all you've gotta do is sit back, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride The Rock is gonn take your candy a**es on. So hashtag that," said The Rock [H/T: SEScoops]

Watch The Rock discuss Cody Rhodes (contains NSFW language):

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter discussed the feud between Roman Reigns and The Rock and Cody Rhodes' invovlement

Bill Apter believes WWE could be planning another major twist between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter stated that Cody Rhodes could be involved in The Rock's storyline with Reigns in some capacity. He said:

"If it's the Rock and Roman, Cody [Rhodes] is gonna be there. There is gonna be something with Cody there, whether he is doing commentary, there is gonna be something going on. What if the powers that be say whoever wins tonight, Cody gets them at Monday Night RAW. The strongest Monday Night RAW every year is the one after WrestleMania. The TV world, streaming, non-streaming, everything will explode. RAW will never see a rating like this if they haven't seen ever."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the WrestleMania XL press conference.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing angle between Cody Rhodes, Rock, and Reigns? Sound off in the comment section

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE