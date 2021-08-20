Will Hobbs opens up about the backstage atmosphere in AEW

'Powerhouse' Will Hobbs was recently on Renee Paquette's podcast Oral Sessions. During the interview, he discussed a number of topics, including how he signed with AEW and who helped him backstage.

Will Hobbs impressed on AEW Dark after making his debut July 2020. He was a part of the Casino Battle Royal at All Out 2020. Following a great showing at the event, Hobbs was quickly signed to a contract by AEW, and entered into a storyline with Jon Moxley.

Speaking about the backstage atmosphere in AEW, Hobbs revealed how helpful everyone is. He named a number of members on the roster who helped him out, including Jon Moxley, Arn Anderson, Cody Rhodes, and FTR:

"Guys that helped me out a lot are FTR, Arn [Anderson], Cody, Tully [Blanchard], Dustin [Rhodes], Jim Ross... There hasn't been one person who I went up to that kind of shunned me off a little bit, everyone is helpful. When I saved Mox that night, when Ricky [Starks] and Brian [Cage] went after him, befoe that, Mox pulled me aside and told me 'I have got some good stuff planned for you, it's cool to work with you'," Hobbs said.

Will Hobbs is currently a part of Team Taz in AEW

In November, Hobbs turned heel and joined Team Taz after attacking Cody Rhodes with the FTW title belt.

Hobbs is still a part of the faction and recently played a role in Ricky Starks winning the FTW title from former Team Taz member Brian Cage.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette

Watch this video to know more about a surprising end on AEW Dynamite and predictions on what could happen next.

Dr. Britt Baker has been on fire. Check out what our very own Rick Ucchino thinks about her booking!

Edited by Vishal Kataria