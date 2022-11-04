AEW star Chris Jericho is the current Ring of Honor World Champion and is trying to defeat former ROH Champions. Amidst this, wrestling fans are urging former ROH World Champion Adam Cole to make his return and dethrone Jericho.
Adam Cole has not been seen on AEW television since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. During the NJPW World Heavyweight Title match, Cole suffered a concussion and was sidelined.
Over the past few weeks, the former NXT Champion has been teasing his return to the squared circle. Adding to that, he has tweeted yet again:
"When I was nine years old, I told myself 'You’re gonna be a Pro Wrestler… no matter what.' No matter the obstacles, no matter the time... that will never change," Adam Cole tweeted.
Fans expressed their love towards the former leader of The Undisputed Era and mentioned that they are eagerly awaiting his return.
Some fans were concerned about his health and hoped he was recovering well.
For several weeks, the wrestling world has wanted to see Adam Cole dethrone the leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society. After the tweet, the fans reiterated their statements:
People also mentioned that they would like to see Cole reunite with his ROH faction, The Kingdom.
Sadly, a few people opposed the idea of The Kingdom reuniting with Adam Cole.
Chris Jericho's latest title defense was against a former friend of CM Punk
Last week on AEW Dynamite, The Ocho laid out an open challenge to any former ROH champion.
Following that, on last night's episode, Jericho put his title on the line against two-time Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana.
The two put on a good match. On a few occasions, it looked like Cabana was going to dethrone the champion. However, with some help from Jake Hager, Chris Jericho managed to retain his title.
After the match, a brawl broke out between Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Fans may see the two factions battling each other in the upcoming weeks.
