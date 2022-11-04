Create

Wrestling world erupts with predictions to top star dethroning Chris Jericho amidst rumors of AEW return

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Nov 04, 2022 07:50 AM IST
Chris Jericho
The Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho.

AEW star Chris Jericho is the current Ring of Honor World Champion and is trying to defeat former ROH Champions. Amidst this, wrestling fans are urging former ROH World Champion Adam Cole to make his return and dethrone Jericho.

Adam Cole has not been seen on AEW television since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. During the NJPW World Heavyweight Title match, Cole suffered a concussion and was sidelined.

Over the past few weeks, the former NXT Champion has been teasing his return to the squared circle. Adding to that, he has tweeted yet again:

"When I was nine years old, I told myself 'You’re gonna be a Pro Wrestler… no matter what.' No matter the obstacles, no matter the time... that will never change," Adam Cole tweeted.
When I was nine years old, I told myself “You’re gonna be a Pro Wrestler…no matter what.”No matter the obstacles, no matter the time…that will never change. https://t.co/5o7GtOu81A

Fans expressed their love towards the former leader of The Undisputed Era and mentioned that they are eagerly awaiting his return.

@AdamColePro The return of the Boom is going to blow the roof off 🙏
@AdamColePro Can’t wait for the pop when that music hits
@AdamColePro Can’t wait for your return king 🥹🫶🏻 https://t.co/DmUjMwpUgQ
@AdamColePro you’re one of the absolute best wrestlers ever. Can’t wait till you return https://t.co/PdP32yEk2f
@AdamColePro When is Adam Cole Coming Back BayBay
@AdamColePro we miss you BAY BAY
@AdamColePro Miss ya AC!!!

Some fans were concerned about his health and hoped he was recovering well.

@AdamColePro Hell yeah Bay Bay!!. Get well. Hope to see you back soon.
@AdamColePro i miss u so much king, hope ur doing well 🫶 https://t.co/5oieQNFRnW
@AdamColePro Hope you’re in good health and able to return soon. That pop will blow the roof off.

For several weeks, the wrestling world has wanted to see Adam Cole dethrone the leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society. After the tweet, the fans reiterated their statements:

@AdamColePro I have a feeling you will be the one to beat @IAmJericho for the @ringofhonor championship
@AdamColePro Save the roh title from ocho.
#AEW should create its own Ring of Honor show with its championships and the first main event should be Chris Jericho vs Adam Cole for the ROH Title with Adam Cole winning
I hope that Adam Cole is Chris jericho's mystery opponent tonight. It makes sense since he's a former roh champion and I do really miss seeing him in the ring #AEWDynamite https://t.co/vXcToPexWg
@Joe_WWE1 @WrestlePurists Or Adam Cole returns to face Chris Jericho
@TonyKhan @AEWonTV @JonMoxley @theleemoriarty @IAmJericho @orangecassidy @luchasaurus @ReyFenixMx @Jade_Cargill @MarinaShafir @SamoaJoe @DarbyAllin I hope Adam Cole returns and challenges Jericho for the Title. I’m not getting i hopes up though.

People also mentioned that they would like to see Cole reunite with his ROH faction, The Kingdom.

@AdamColePro You GOT this! And when you get back... #ThyKingdomCome #AdamColeBayBay https://t.co/Zo0V6hBnEU
They should break up Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly when they return, give Kyle a singles run, then reunite Cole with the Kingdom, then when the Elite return they should do the Elite (Omega/Bucks) Vs. the Kingdom (Cole, Taven and Mike), winner challenges for the Trios titles. https://t.co/orY74dph1v
Hahah AEW has The Elite coming back, Tony made HoB dudes come back, Bandido , Adam Cole , The kingdom and juice are coming in/ back AEW is gonna be legendary again twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Adam Cole rejoining The Kingdom could be a great way to pick that Elite feud back up. #AEWRampage

Sadly, a few people opposed the idea of The Kingdom reuniting with Adam Cole.

the crowd does NOT care about the kingdom, please do not put adam cole back with these geeks
If you suggest Adam Cole reforms The Kingdom I sincerely hope you get ran over by a ice cream truck
They just spoiled Adam Cole’s team with the Kingdom

Chris Jericho's latest title defense was against a former friend of CM Punk

Last week on AEW Dynamite, The Ocho laid out an open challenge to any former ROH champion.

Following that, on last night's episode, Jericho put his title on the line against two-time Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana.

The challenger is @ColtCabana!!!After victories at @ringofhonor Supercard of Honor & Death Before Dishonor, Cabana is looking pick up the biggest win of his career with a victory over #TheOcho, #ROH World Champion @IAmJericho!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/QadUVgjgOR

The two put on a good match. On a few occasions, it looked like Cabana was going to dethrone the champion. However, with some help from Jake Hager, Chris Jericho managed to retain his title.

After the match, a brawl broke out between Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Fans may see the two factions battling each other in the upcoming weeks.

Who do you think should dethrone Chris Jericho? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

