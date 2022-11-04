AEW star Chris Jericho is the current Ring of Honor World Champion and is trying to defeat former ROH Champions. Amidst this, wrestling fans are urging former ROH World Champion Adam Cole to make his return and dethrone Jericho.

Adam Cole has not been seen on AEW television since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. During the NJPW World Heavyweight Title match, Cole suffered a concussion and was sidelined.

Over the past few weeks, the former NXT Champion has been teasing his return to the squared circle. Adding to that, he has tweeted yet again:

"When I was nine years old, I told myself 'You’re gonna be a Pro Wrestler… no matter what.' No matter the obstacles, no matter the time... that will never change," Adam Cole tweeted.

Adam Cole @AdamColePro When I was nine years old, I told myself “You’re gonna be a Pro Wrestler…no matter what.”



No matter the obstacles, no matter the time…that will never change. When I was nine years old, I told myself “You’re gonna be a Pro Wrestler…no matter what.”No matter the obstacles, no matter the time…that will never change. https://t.co/5o7GtOu81A

Fans expressed their love towards the former leader of The Undisputed Era and mentioned that they are eagerly awaiting his return.

Daddy JoPa @JoPaWrites @AdamColePro The return of the Boom is going to blow the roof off @AdamColePro The return of the Boom is going to blow the roof off 🙏

sal1521 @_sal1521 @AdamColePro Can’t wait for the pop when that music hits @AdamColePro Can’t wait for the pop when that music hits

Some fans were concerned about his health and hoped he was recovering well.

Adam Boroszko @AdamBoroszko @AdamColePro Hell yeah Bay Bay!!. Get well. Hope to see you back soon. @AdamColePro Hell yeah Bay Bay!!. Get well. Hope to see you back soon.

J T W @Big_Jas25 @AdamColePro Hope you’re in good health and able to return soon. That pop will blow the roof off. @AdamColePro Hope you’re in good health and able to return soon. That pop will blow the roof off.

For several weeks, the wrestling world has wanted to see Adam Cole dethrone the leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society. After the tweet, the fans reiterated their statements:

Craterous (6-1) @Craterous00 #AEW should create its own Ring of Honor show with its championships and the first main event should be Chris Jericho vs Adam Cole for the ROH Title with Adam Cole winning #AEW should create its own Ring of Honor show with its championships and the first main event should be Chris Jericho vs Adam Cole for the ROH Title with Adam Cole winning

Tyler ❌️ @TC_Undisputed22 I hope that Adam Cole is Chris jericho's mystery opponent tonight. It makes sense since he's a former roh champion and I do really miss seeing him in the ring #AEWDynamite I hope that Adam Cole is Chris jericho's mystery opponent tonight. It makes sense since he's a former roh champion and I do really miss seeing him in the ring #AEWDynamite https://t.co/vXcToPexWg

People also mentioned that they would like to see Cole reunite with his ROH faction, The Kingdom.

All Elite Chris @AllEliteChris They should break up Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly when they return, give Kyle a singles run, then reunite Cole with the Kingdom, then when the Elite return they should do the Elite (Omega/Bucks) Vs. the Kingdom (Cole, Taven and Mike), winner challenges for the Trios titles. They should break up Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly when they return, give Kyle a singles run, then reunite Cole with the Kingdom, then when the Elite return they should do the Elite (Omega/Bucks) Vs. the Kingdom (Cole, Taven and Mike), winner challenges for the Trios titles. https://t.co/orY74dph1v

El Hijo del KANEKI | WP | LNG @MannyTheHooper



AEW is gonna be legendary again Hahah AEW has The Elite coming back, Tony made HoB dudes come back, Bandido , Adam Cole , The kingdom and juice are coming in/ backAEW is gonna be legendary again twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hahah AEW has The Elite coming back, Tony made HoB dudes come back, Bandido , Adam Cole , The kingdom and juice are coming in/ back AEW is gonna be legendary again twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Every Day I Blade🩸 @Ibladedaily Adam Cole rejoining The Kingdom could be a great way to pick that Elite feud back up. #AEWRampage Adam Cole rejoining The Kingdom could be a great way to pick that Elite feud back up. #AEWRampage

Sadly, a few people opposed the idea of The Kingdom reuniting with Adam Cole.

GeΩrge @chicagomadepunk the crowd does NOT care about the kingdom, please do not put adam cole back with these geeks the crowd does NOT care about the kingdom, please do not put adam cole back with these geeks

Angsty Apple Dummy🌸 @LightMatane If you suggest Adam Cole reforms The Kingdom I sincerely hope you get ran over by a ice cream truck If you suggest Adam Cole reforms The Kingdom I sincerely hope you get ran over by a ice cream truck

Based World @BasedWorld960 They just spoiled Adam Cole’s team with the Kingdom They just spoiled Adam Cole’s team with the Kingdom

Chris Jericho's latest title defense was against a former friend of CM Punk

Last week on AEW Dynamite, The Ocho laid out an open challenge to any former ROH champion.

Following that, on last night's episode, Jericho put his title on the line against two-time Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana.

The two put on a good match. On a few occasions, it looked like Cabana was going to dethrone the champion. However, with some help from Jake Hager, Chris Jericho managed to retain his title.

After the match, a brawl broke out between Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Fans may see the two factions battling each other in the upcoming weeks.

Who do you think should dethrone Chris Jericho? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

