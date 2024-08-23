Will Ospreay breaks silence on reported backstage incident between MJF and Britt Baker in AEW

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Modified Aug 23, 2024 03:04 GMT
MJF and Will Ospreay will battle at All In [Image Credit: AEW, MJF and Britt Baker's Instagram]

Will Ospreay commented on the alleged backstage incident between MJF and Britt Baker. All three stars will be featured at All In pay-per-view this Sunday. While Maxwell and Ospreay will collide for the AEW American Title, Britt is scheduled to face Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at Wembley Stadium.

Baker was fined and suspended for a week or two for an alleged backstage incident involving MJF and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout. According to various reports, Maxwell confronted the former AEW Women's World Champion after she commented on him at Dynamite 250. While rumors about their confrontation spread, the stars have subtly denied half of the claims.

It was also reported that The Aerial Assassin had a conversation with Baker after his match with The Salt of the Earth. Further, a report claimed that Maxwell punched the wall in frustration. While one cannot speculate which rumor is true or false, the stars involved in the argument hinted that the incident wasn't as big as it was depicted.

While speaking with the New York Post, the former International Champion stated that all the rumors about the MJF-Britt Baker controversy were 'blown out of proportion.'

"The most completely blown out of proportion thing I ever seen in my entire life. I am just trying to bring people together as a team. That’s all I can say. I’m fully aware people don’t like each other backstage. I know there are people backstage that I don’t like. My whole thing is that going forward we all need to be a team. We all need to look after one another,” he said. [H/T - NY Post]
MJF talks about the rumors regarding his conflict with Britt Baker

The alleged backstage confrontation created a lot of controversy about AEW. Britt Baker's suspension ignited a lot of speculation on social media.

While speaking with Cultaholic Wrestling, the American Champion stated that many of the things present on the internet 'didn't happen.'

"Tell me if this passes the smell test. I barge into a woman's locker room. I scream in the face of an 110-pound woman, and then I physically threaten her by punching a wall in her vicinity...and I don't get suspended. Does that pass the smell test to you? Almost everything that was written didn't happen," he said.

It will be interesting to see who amongst the three will walk out as champions from Wembley Stadium.

