Will Ospreay breaks down in tears after watching a young star's match: "It’s only up from here little bro"

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, who recently signed with AEW, reflects on a young star's first match in Japan, who happens to be his long-time friend as well.

Will Ospreay is undeniably one of the best wrestlers in the world currently who never fails to impress fans with his amazing in-ring athleticism and raw style. He has also been in the ring against some of the best wrestlers in the world. Following his success in NJPW, Ospreay has officially signed with AEW recently.

Meanwhile, Ospreay shared an emotional message for his friend, Callum Newman, who is set to wrestle his first match in Japan. Ospreay has also shared the ring with Callum during their time in the REVPRO wrestling promotion. Newman faced Tomohiro Ishii at the "Road to Tokyodome."

Taking to Twitter, Ospreay expressed his feelings after watching his friend with tears in his eyes:

"I cannot express this enough. I am so proud of @PrinceofpaceCN I was watching in my kitchen at home with tears in my eyes. That’s your first singles match in Japan in korakuen hall. It’s only up from here little bro."

Will Ospreay elaborated on his decision to sign with AEW

At the Full Gear PPV recently, Will Ospreay was disclosed as the surprise new AEW signing by Tony Khan while being under contract with NJPW. Later in the post-show media scrum, Ospreay explained why he chose the All Elite promotion as his next step:

"I’ve built up and trust and rapport with Tony. I feel I’m at my best over here. I’ve enjoyed every time I’ve come over here. Right now, this is the best decision for me and my family. I’m not interrupting my kid’s school, my Mrs. can see her parents. I get to be one of the best pro wrestlers that have ever done it and I get to do it now on weekly TV and I get to really test myself in these waters." [H/T: Fightful]

Henceforth, only time will tell when the fans will see The Assassin full-time on AEW TV and what Tony Khan has in store for him amid the blockbuster signing.