Will Ospreay confirms neck injury in emotional moment on AEW Dynamite; gives return timeline

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 24, 2025 01:07 GMT
Will Ospreay is a top AEW star (Image via AEW's X)

Will Ospreay scored a major win at AEW's premier event, All In: Texas 2025. However, as revealed in an emotional segment this week, he was unable to leave Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in 100% healthy condition.

The Aerial Assassin joined Tony Schiavone in the ring during the July 23 edition of Dynamite. Ospreay began by reflecting on his tag team win with Swerve Strickland against The Young Bucks at All In. Later that night, Ospreay also came out during the Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

However, he was subjected to a heinous beatdown by The Death Riders and had to be carried out on a stretcher. Following medical evaluation and MRI scans, Will Ospreay revealed that he had two herniated discs in his C2 and C6. However, he also added that every doctor he met told him it was treatable.

Moreover, the former AEW International Champion believed in the company's support, and with the proper treatment, he aimed to return in time for the Forbidden Door event next month. It is set to take place in his hometown of London, England. Before Ospreay left, he sent out a warning to The Death Riders and vowed to take them down once he was medically cleared.

N.S Walia

Edited by Angana Roy
