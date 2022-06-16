Will Ospreay to defend his newly won IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against popular AEW star

Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Orange Cassidy at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

On this week's Dynamite, Ospreay secured his first win in AEW. He defeated Dax Harwood in an instant classic.

After the match, The United Empire charged down the ring and attacked Harwood before Cash Wheeler, Rocky Romero, and Trent made the save. Shortly afterward, Cassidy returned and stood face-to-face with Ospreay in the ring.

Later in the night, it got confirmed that Ospreay would defend his newly won title against Cassidy at Forbidden Door. It'll be the latter's first match in a while as he was recently on the injured list.

Will Ospreay won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Dominion 6.12

Will Ospreay has been enjoying a tremendous run as of late. Despite recently suffering a kidney infection, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion hasn't slowed down.

Following his AEW debut in the US, Ospreay traveled to Japan to compete at NJPW Dominion 6.12. He was supposed to challenge for Juice Robinson's IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in a Triple Threat Match involving former champion SANADA.

However, The Bullet Club member was forced to vacate the title, leading to Ospreay competing in a singles match against Cold Skull. The United Empire leader beat his opponent to win the vacant title but is yet to receive it.

Before his first defense of the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship, Ospreay will compete next week on Dynamite. He'll team up with Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis to face Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta.

