Will Ospreay to face former WWE Superstar in a first-time-ever match at AEW Double or Nothing

Will Ospreay has found his Double or Nothing opponent in a former WWE Superstar. This would be their first-ever in-ring encounter, with a major title on the line. His opponent would be AEW International Champion Roderick Strong.

A surprise gauntlet match took place on the latest edition of Dynamite, but the number of competitors and who would be part of the match was not disclosed. The only rule set for the match was that the first to score a pinfall or submission would be the next contender for the AEW International Championship and they would challenge for the title at Double or Nothing.

The likes of Jay White, Penta El Zero Miedo, Kyle O'Reilly, and Lance Archer were in the way of The Aerial Assassin for the match. Some of these were men whom he shared some history with during his time in NJPW. Will Ospreay would take the win after hitting Komander with the Hidden Blade and scoring a pinfall.

Moments after his win, Will Ospreay was confronted by the champion, flanked by the rest of The Undisputed Kingdom. Both men had incredible matches at Dynasty pay-per-view, and their paths will cross for the first time next month.

Expand Tweet

With Ospreay being on an incredible run since his signing with the company, he will be challenging for his first-ever singles title since his arrival.