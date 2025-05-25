Will Ospreay finally reveals why he chose AEW over WWE

Former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay has finally disclosed what influenced his decision to join AEW instead of WWE. Ospreay also revealed his goal in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Ad

Will Ospreay has been competing in All Elite Wrestling since 2022. However, he officially signed with the company and joined the roster full-time in 2024. The Aerial Assassin has been one of the top babyfaces in the Tony Khan-led promotion and has consistently delivered stellar matches since his arrival.

WWE and Triple H were reportedly interested in recruiting Ospreay. However, the former International Champion ultimately inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling. On the JJRBTS Rehashed podcast, The Aerial Assassin recently admitted that he chose All Elite Wrestling because the promotion was an "underdog" in the realm of pro wrestling.

Ad

Trending

Ospreay also discussed his initial goal in the Jacksonville-based company.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

“I like the counter-culture stuff. I don't like going for the big thing. I like going for the underdog. I think that's why I signed with AEW in the first place. Because they are the underdog. They are the people coming from the ground up and the people who enjoy giving fan service. When I first came in here, I wanted to make this place the be-all, end-all. I want to sing from the high heavens that this is the best professional wrestling on the planet.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Ospreay is set for a high-stakes match at AEW Double or Nothing

While Will Ospreay has been delivering great matches for a while, he has yet to become the AEW World Champion. On Sunday at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Ospreay will square off against "Hangman" Adam Page in the final of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. The winner of the tournament would go on to challenge the World Champion at All In: Texas.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be exciting to find out if The Aerial Assassin earns a shot at the AEW World Title at All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More