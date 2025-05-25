Will Ospreay finally reveals why he chose AEW over WWE

Former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay has finally disclosed what influenced his decision to join AEW instead of WWE. Ospreay also revealed his goal in the Tony Khan-led promotion.
Will Ospreay has been competing in All Elite Wrestling since 2022. However, he officially signed with the company and joined the roster full-time in 2024. The Aerial Assassin has been one of the top babyfaces in the Tony Khan-led promotion and has consistently delivered stellar matches since his arrival.
WWE and Triple H were reportedly interested in recruiting Ospreay. However, the former International Champion ultimately inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling. On the JJRBTS Rehashed podcast, The Aerial Assassin recently admitted that he chose All Elite Wrestling because the promotion was an "underdog" in the realm of pro wrestling.
Ospreay also discussed his initial goal in the Jacksonville-based company.
“I like the counter-culture stuff. I don't like going for the big thing. I like going for the underdog. I think that's why I signed with AEW in the first place. Because they are the underdog. They are the people coming from the ground up and the people who enjoy giving fan service. When I first came in here, I wanted to make this place the be-all, end-all. I want to sing from the high heavens that this is the best professional wrestling on the planet.”
Will Ospreay is set for a high-stakes match at AEW Double or Nothing
While Will Ospreay has been delivering great matches for a while, he has yet to become the AEW World Champion. On Sunday at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Ospreay will square off against "Hangman" Adam Page in the final of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. The winner of the tournament would go on to challenge the World Champion at All In: Texas.
It will be exciting to find out if The Aerial Assassin earns a shot at the AEW World Title at All In: Texas.