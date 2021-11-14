Will Ospreay makes an interesting proposition to current world champion and five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion for Wrestle Kingdom 16

At NJPW Battle in the Valley, Will Ospreay laid out an interesting proposition to Kazuchika Okada and Shingo Takagi for Wrestle Kingdom 16. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion confronted Okada following his hard-fought match against Buddy Matthews.

After making his way to the ring, Will Ospreay laid out his challenge to Okada first. The leader of The United Empire said that the winner of Okada vs. Takagi from January 4th at Wrestle Kingdom 16 can face Ospreay the next night.

Okada recently won the G1 Climax 31 and, by doing so, earned himself a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Ospreay offers Okada a shot at the “real” IWGP Title, saying he is the real champion. He says Okada can face Shingo for the “Interim” title on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome and he will face the winner on the 5th. Ospreay offers Okada a shot at the “real” IWGP Title, saying he is the real champion. He says Okada can face Shingo for the “Interim” title on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome and he will face the winner on the 5th. https://t.co/pCmDVsHAix

In response to Ospreay's challenge, Okada promised he would "make it rain", suggesting he accepted the challenge.

The reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Shingo Takagi, was on commentary for the show and dismissed both Ospreay and Okada. The Dragon mentioned how Ospreay had been carrying around a replica belt, whereas Okada was rallying to bring back the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

chris charlton @reasonjp Shingo: Ospreay and Okada should go first. Rent your own building, do it in the us, whatever. Company needs to step in here. #njvalley Shingo: Ospreay and Okada should go first. Rent your own building, do it in the us, whatever. Company needs to step in here. #njvalley

Will Ospreay was forced to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Earlier this year, Will Ospreay won the New Japan Cup 2021 and earned the chance to challenge Kota Ibushi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis.

Ospreay went on to beat The Golden Star to win his first world in NJPW. The Commonwealth Kingpin then marked his first title defense by beating Shingo Takagi at Wrestling Dontaku.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, shortly afterward, Ospreay was forced to vacate his belt due to a neck injury. Three months after his injury, Ospreay made his return at NJPW Resurgence in the US and has been carrying his version of the IWGP World Heavyweight Title since then.

Edited by Abhinav Singh