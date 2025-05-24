Will Ospreay opens up about criticism to his new look

Will Ospreay is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world today. He is set to go up against Hangman Adam Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup at Double or Nothing. Ospreay recently opened up about the criticism he faces as a superstar regarding his appearance.

Ospreay made it clear when he arrived in AEW that he hopes to become the company's top guy one day and win their world championship. Ospreay wants to defeat Hangman at Double or Nothing so he can face Jon Moxley at All In Texas for the AEW World Championship.

During a conversation with Busted Open Radio, Ospreay talked about how he gets criticized for his appearance, including his hair and his hairstyle.

“It’s essential. I mean, like for me, I think the more that I show vulnerability and the more like… I know not one of the criticisms I get—not just about my hair—but like about dressing appropriate for the role that I want to be as like one of the top guys.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Even though Ospreay might not wear a suit every time he's on television, his in-ring skills undeniably make him one of AEW's finest performers.

Will Ospreay is doubtful if he can ever beat Jon Moxley

Ospreay seemed very optimistic and confident when he confronted Hangman Adam Page during their face-to-face encounter. He stated that the love and support from fans were enough for him to go after the AEW World Title.

However, Hangman shattered Ospreay's delusions by giving him a dose of reality. He asked him if he was confident that he could take down Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. Ospreay didn't even have a concrete plan to take down Moxley when Hangman asked him about it.

Will Ospreay stated that he has never beaten Moxley, but Hangman has. He asked Hangman to bring his best version to Double or Nothing because if he can defeat him, he can beat Jon Moxley at All In.

It will be interesting to see if Will Ospreay will be able to beat the former AEW World Champion at Double or Nothing and get the opportunity to go after Jon Moxley at All In.

