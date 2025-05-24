Will Ospreay opens up about his current AEW run

Will Ospreay has become one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion in February 2024. He has had a great run in the company, putting up some great matches against names like Bryan Danielson and MJF. He recently talked about his current AEW run during an interview.
Ospreay is a former two-time International Champion. He is currently feuding with Hangman Adam Page, whom he is set to face at Double or Nothing in the Owen Hart Cup finals.
During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Ospreay shared his thoughts on his current AEW run. He said he is on a hot streak right now and hasn't had a bad PPV match in recent times.
“And I feel like right now, I’m on a hot streak. I don’t think there’s been a bad pay-per-view match that I’ve done. I don’t think there’s a bad match that I’ve done. I think I’ve come in with the right attitude. I’ve always got a smile on my face, even when there are times when my days have been really rotten. I’m tired. But I come in with the attitude like, I want this place to succeed.” (H/T Ringside News)
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
Ospreay has put on some great matches during his current AEW run. It will be interesting to see which new stars he will face in the coming years.
Will Ospreay teases a match against Hirooki Goto
Will Ospreay has faced many big names in AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling during his time there. However, Billy Goat has never faced the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Hirooki Goto.
While giving an interview to Josh Martinez of Z100 on Superstar Crossover he talked about facing Hirooki Goto at the Forbidden Door PPV this year.
“Strangely, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion right now, Goto. We never wrestled one another. Look, Forbidden Door’s coming up. So, we can do it now,” the AEW star said. (H/T Fightful)
This year's Forbidden Door PPV is set to take place in Ospreay's home country. It is certain that Will Ospreay will be competing at the event.