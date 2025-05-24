Will Ospreay opens up about his current AEW run

By Ishan Dubey
Modified May 24, 2025 10:57 GMT
The Aerial Assasin Will Ospreay (Image via Ospreay
The Aerial Assasin Will Ospreay (Image via Ospreay's Instagram)

Will Ospreay has become one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion in February 2024. He has had a great run in the company, putting up some great matches against names like Bryan Danielson and MJF. He recently talked about his current AEW run during an interview.

Ad

Ospreay is a former two-time International Champion. He is currently feuding with Hangman Adam Page, whom he is set to face at Double or Nothing in the Owen Hart Cup finals.

During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Ospreay shared his thoughts on his current AEW run. He said he is on a hot streak right now and hasn't had a bad PPV match in recent times.

“And I feel like right now, I’m on a hot streak. I don’t think there’s been a bad pay-per-view match that I’ve done. I don’t think there’s a bad match that I’ve done. I think I’ve come in with the right attitude. I’ve always got a smile on my face, even when there are times when my days have been really rotten. I’m tired. But I come in with the attitude like, I want this place to succeed.” (H/T Ringside News)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Ad

Ospreay has put on some great matches during his current AEW run. It will be interesting to see which new stars he will face in the coming years.

Will Ospreay teases a match against Hirooki Goto

Will Ospreay has faced many big names in AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling during his time there. However, Billy Goat has never faced the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Hirooki Goto.

Ad

While giving an interview to Josh Martinez of Z100 on Superstar Crossover he talked about facing Hirooki Goto at the Forbidden Door PPV this year.

“Strangely, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion right now, Goto. We never wrestled one another. Look, Forbidden Door’s coming up. So, we can do it now,” the AEW star said. (H/T Fightful)

youtube-cover

This year's Forbidden Door PPV is set to take place in Ospreay's home country. It is certain that Will Ospreay will be competing at the event.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications