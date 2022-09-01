Will Ospreay provides update regarding his future in AEW, puts Kenny Omega on notice once again

Will Ospreay took to Twitter to provide an update regarding his AEW future. According to the New Japan Pro-Wrestling star, he seems to be done with the company for the time being.

Courtesy of his tweet, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion also thanked Tony Khan for giving him an opportunity instead of listening to Kenny Omega.

Concluding his message, Ospreay put the former AEW World Champion on notice. After their recent altercation, the 29-year-old noted that he is 'even' with The Cleaner.

"For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues," wrote Ospreay.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Ospreay and Aussie Open lost to The Elite in an incredible six-man tag team match. With the win, the trio of Omega and The Young Bucks qualified for the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament final.

However, post-match, after the cameras stopped filming, Omega and The Bucks were brutally assaulted by the United Empire. In doing so, the seeds for a potential Omega vs. Ospreay match were planted.

Will Ospreay's tenure in AEW saw him compete in some of the best matches of 2022

Will Ospreay made his AEW debut before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. At the show, he defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in a match that was highly praised by many.

Ospreay and Aussie Open competed in numerous six-man tag team matches in AEW, even sharing the ring with FTR. Ospreay's only other singles match in AEW saw him beat Dax Harwood in an instant classic.

The United Empire leader is now expected to return to Japan and continue his duties in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Fans will have to wait and see when he will potentially return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

