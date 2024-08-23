Will Ospreay reacts to reports of Ricochet's AEW arrival; takes a huge dig at his WWE run

Will Ospreay has broken his silence on Ricochet’s impeding AEW arrival. In doing so, he also took a huge dig at the latter's WWE run. This will no doubt have the fans interested.

Ospreay and Ricochet have history together, and they had an acclaimed match during their time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. It was that match that catapulted their careers into the limelight, and Ospreay now acknowledges it.

The AEW star was speaking with talkSPORT when he shed light on their match in NJPW and hailed Ricochet as a great wrestler. He said:

"That whole match kind of changed my perspective on wrestling, it changed my output and how people viewed me. But I feel like him coming in now, it’s one of those things where we [did] that match, and we went off on our separate journeys, and now we’re coming back together again. For me now, it’s like, this is your chance now. This is your chance to show people. Because look around. Look at this generation of wrestlers, look what everybody is doing when it comes to that athletic style of pro wrestling, right? It’s him. He is the guy that did it, and he’s just got to find that fire within himself because he knows he can do it." [H/T Fightful]

Will Ospreay took a dig at WWE for not utilizing Ricochet properly

In the same interview, Will Ospreay also spoke about Ricochet’s time in WWE. He said that he was not utilized properly, and that is why people have forgotten how good he is.

He also told Ricochet to believe in himself because his friend believes in him.

"I honestly feel like he’s just been downplayed for so bloody long that people have forgotten the freak athlete that he is. So if it is true, and if he is coming to AEW, I’m calling out to remind everybody who the f*ck you are, bruv. Because you, without a shadow of a doubt, were the man. Dragon Gate, PWG, the indies, around the world, no one could f*cking touch you. So I am calling you out, bruv. I am saying, remind the world that you are one of the best to have ever done this sh*t, man. Because I believe it, and if I believe it, you’ve gotta believe in yourself now, boss," Ospreay said.

It will be interesting to see how the former WWE man will be presented in AEW. His having a say in some way or the other in Will Ospreay’s match against MJF will be a great thing to see.

