Will Ospreay retains the IWGP United States Championship against popular star at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door rolled on as Will Ospreay successfully defended the IWGP United States Championship against Orange Cassidy. The former had his stablemates Aussie Open with him at ringside.

The match kicked off with the New Japan star trying to hit Cassidy with a dropkick, but the latter dodged it. Ospreay then ate a shoulder tackle from OC and then got mocked.

Ospreay did some regrouping on the outside of the ring and then followed it up with a flurry of offense as he hit the AEW star with a big kick and then with a running dropkick.

Later in the match, Cassidy performed his signature lazy kicks, much to the annoyance of the defending champion. He then hit Ospreay with the Stundog Millionaire but only got a nearfall.

Orange would take out the Aussie Open at ringside with a splash and then hit the British star with a diving DDT but once again only got a nearfall. He had lined up Ospreay for the Orange Punch but instead was hit with a cutter.

Ospreay then hit another cutter and went for the Stormbreaker, but the AEW star countered it into a Hurricanrana for a nearfall. The US Champion finally ended things as he hit Cassidy with a giant elbow and put him down for the count with the Stormbreaker to retain his title.

After the match, the Aussie Open attacked Cassidy and Roppongi Vice as Katsuyori Shibata came in to make the save. Shibata and Orange then had a brief interaction in the ring.

