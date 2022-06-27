Create
Will Ospreay retains the IWGP United States Championship against popular star at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay had his work cut out at Forbidden Door
Modified Jun 27, 2022 08:11 AM IST

AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door rolled on as Will Ospreay successfully defended the IWGP United States Championship against Orange Cassidy. The former had his stablemates Aussie Open with him at ringside.

The match kicked off with the New Japan star trying to hit Cassidy with a dropkick, but the latter dodged it. Ospreay then ate a shoulder tackle from OC and then got mocked.

Ospreay did some regrouping on the outside of the ring and then followed it up with a flurry of offense as he hit the AEW star with a big kick and then with a running dropkick.

Is imitation the sincerest form of flattery? It's @orangecassidy vs. @WillOspreay here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW https://t.co/7eYqOyd51K

Later in the match, Cassidy performed his signature lazy kicks, much to the annoyance of the defending champion. He then hit Ospreay with the Stundog Millionaire but only got a nearfall.

.@WillOspreay with a unique take on the backbreaker! Order the #ForbiddenDoor PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW https://t.co/dIMbv38NDs

Orange would take out the Aussie Open at ringside with a splash and then hit the British star with a diving DDT but once again only got a nearfall. He had lined up Ospreay for the Orange Punch but instead was hit with a cutter.

Ospreay then hit another cutter and went for the Stormbreaker, but the AEW star countered it into a Hurricanrana for a nearfall. The US Champion finally ended things as he hit Cassidy with a giant elbow and put him down for the count with the Stormbreaker to retain his title.

After the match, the Aussie Open attacked Cassidy and Roppongi Vice as Katsuyori Shibata came in to make the save. Shibata and Orange then had a brief interaction in the ring.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

Edited by Debottam Saha

