Will Ospreay reveals why he wants to face 37-year-old star at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

Will Ospreay has been having an exceptional run in AEW so far. The Aerial Assassin is already looking towards the future and has a particular dream match in mind for the historic Forbidden Door event, set to make its debut in London, England, this year.
The top star, against whom Ospreay wants to square off at Forbidden Door, is Kazuchika Okada. The duo has collided against each other on multiple occasions in various promotions and produced five-star blockbuster matches. Interestingly, both stars are now a part of the AEW roster.
During a recent interview with The Daily Star, Will Ospreay picked Kazuchika Okada as a top opponent to battle at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 event. Ospreay believed that Okada had been dominant over him in terms of the win-loss record, and he wanted to revisit their in-ring chemistry from 10 years ago.
"There is one match in particular that is in my brain, and it's only because of the history behind the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and I have a deep connection not only with New Japan but with AEW now. It's two months off, but ten years ago, I wrestled [Kazuchika] Okada in Reading, and I'd like to revisit that because it has been such a one-sided field where I think he has nine wins and I have two. That's something I'd really like to revisit from ten years ago." [H/T Fightful]
Will Ospreay has a huge opportunity in sight in AEW
Before Will Ospreay reaches AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, he might have a blockbuster stop just before it. The Aerial Assassin is set to collide with Hangman Adam Page at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.
This match is the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament. The winner of the high-stakes showdown will get an opportunity to compete for the AEW World Championship at their premier event, All In Texas.
So if Will Ospreay manages to beat Adam Page and emerge victorious at All In, he might get his dream match against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door, potentially as a World Champion.