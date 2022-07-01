Will Ospreay seemingly wants a match against recently signed WWE Superstar

NJPW star Will Ospreay has his eyes set on battling a WWE Superstar.

On Sunday, the English star defended his IWGP United States Heavyweight Title against AEW's Orange Cassidy at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Ospreay beat Cassidy in a match considered the best of the night. He won after hitting Cassidy with a Hidden Blade and a Storm Breaker.

After his win, Ospreay has something bigger in mind. WWE announced yesterday that Logan Paul signed a full-time contract with the promotion. Paul was a part of WrestleMania 38, teaming up with The Miz to defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

WWE tweeted pictures from Paul's contract signing alongside Triple H & Stephanie McMahon. Ospreay reshared the tweet, writing, "FoRBidDeN DOOr?!?!"

Fans blow up Will Ospreay's tweet teasing a match against WWE Superstar Logan Paul

The news of Logan Paul joining WWE caught the wrestling world's attention in no time. Several superstars reacted to the news, and Will Ospreay was one of them. The latter's tweet about a match at Forbidden Door garnered quite a few fan reactions. Here are the best of the lot.

One user feels the possible match will be too much for Triple H to deal with.

Some interesting thoughts on WWE, AEW, and NJPW:

One user thinks bout between Will Ospreay and Logan Paul would be "huge."

The chances of a match between the two are less because WWE rarely entertains contracted talent from other promotions. But the wrestling industry has constantly taught us to never say never.

