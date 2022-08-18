Will Ospreay set to face 6-time world champion in the G1 Climax 32 final ahead of AEW return

Will Ospreay qualified for the G1 Climax 32 final after beating Tetsuya Naito in the semi-finals.

He is now set to face former CHAOS stablemate and multi-time world champion Kazuchika Okada to determine the winner of this year's tournament. The reigning IWGP United States Champion is already in contention for 2022's wrestler of the year, but could add to his accolades by winning his first G1 Climax trophy.

Ospreay is also scheduled to return to AEW after wrapping up the G1 tournament. The Commonwealth Kingpin will take part in the World Trios Championship Tournament where he and Aussie Open will face Death Triangle.

Following Ospreay's win over Naito in their first-ever meeting, the former vowed to take New Japan Pro Wrestling out of its "dark ages" and into the "light" by beating Okada.

The Rainmaker defeated former Bullet Club star Tama Tonga in the other semi-final to qualify for yet another G1 Climax final. Last year's tournament was won by Okada after he defeated Kota Ibushi via an unfortunate referee stoppage.

Ospreay and Okada also have a lot of history. The former betrayed The Rainmaker a few years ago during a match and formed his faction, The United Empire. The group currently consists of Jeff Cobb, TJP, The Great-O-Khan, and other prominent members.

Will Ospreay competed at the NJPW x AEW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay won the vacant IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship earlier this year when he defeated SANADA. The title was vacated by Juice Robinson, who captured it in a four-way match also involving Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Jon Moxley.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



.75



- WON Will Ospreay vs Orange Cassidy (IWGP US Championship) @ AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.75- WON Will Ospreay vs Orange Cassidy (IWGP US Championship) @ AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.75- WON https://t.co/kz2Sygyuec

At Forbidden Door, Ospreay marked his first defense of the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship as he defeated AEW star Orange Cassidy. Leading up to the show, the United Empire leader competed on both Dynamite and Rampage.

The Ospreay-Cassidy match was highly praised by many and was regarded as the best match of the night at Forbidden Door. The Commonwealth Kingpin continues to deliver classic after classic throughout 2022 and is doing so after suffering from a brutal kidney infection.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell