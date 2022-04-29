Will Ospreay tests positive for COVID-19, set to miss huge title match at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has confirmed that Will Ospreay has tested positive for COVID-19. Alongside the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Tatsumi Fujinami has also been pulled from Wrestling Dontaku due to the same reason.

Ospreay was set to challenge for the vacant IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on the May 1st show. He was set to face Hiroshi Tanahashi in a blockbuster showdown.

NJPW took to their official website to confirm the changes made to Wrestling Dontaku. Tanahashi will now face Tomohiro Ishii for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship.

Here is the announcement from NJPW:

“As a result of PCR testing, it has been determined that Tatsumi Fujinami and Will Ospreay are both positive for COVID-19, and will not be able to wrestle on Sunday May 1 at Wrestling Dontaku. New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologizes to fans who were looking forward to seeing Fujinami and Ospreay wrestle. We appreciate your understanding, and join fans in wishing a speedy recovery and return. Changes have been made to the Dontaku card as a result. In the semi main event, Tomohiro Ishii will face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the vacant IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Ishii defeated Minoru Suzuki at Windy City Riot on April 16, and is slated to wrestle Eddie Kingston in Washington DC May 14. In Fujinami’s absence, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI will team with a mystery opponent to open the Dontaku card.”

Ospreay took to Twitter to reflect on his withdrawal from Wrestling Dontaku. The Commonwealth Kingpin sent out the following tweet:

"Honestly gutted. I feel absolutely fine. However I cannot be permitted to travel as I’ve tested positive. If I didn’t know better New Japan sent someone to infect me so it would stop me showing up in Japan !!"

Will Ospreay recently lost to Jon Moxley at Windy City Riot

At NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago, Will Ospreay faced former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The two men put together an excellent back-and-forth match, which also saw Mox hit the stomp on his opponent as he took a page out of Seth Rollins' book.

During the New Japan Cup 2022 tournament, Ospreay defeated the now-former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, SANADA. Cold Skull suffered an orbital fracture which forced him to vacate the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in the first place.

With AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door on the horizon, fans are expecting multiple prominent New Japan stars to cross over and have dream matches with All Elite members. Hence, the winner of Tanahashi vs. Ishii at Wrestling Dontaku could very well go on to face Moxley soon.

