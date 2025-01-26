Will Ospreay threatens to embarrass and humiliate AEW star in front of his mother

Will Ospreay is set to take on a familiar foe at AEW Grand Slam Australia. He has promised to humiliate this star in front of his mother.

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher have a lot of history together. These two men were part of United Empire for numerous years, and when Ospreay made it to AEW, Fletcher followed in his path. However, these two are no longer friends after Fletcher betrayed Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream 2024. Since then, they've competed in two singles matches. Fletcher beat Ospreay at Full Gear 2024, but the latter picked up the win at Worlds End.

However, these two men still have not settled the score. This time, Ospreay has a surprising ally by his side - Kenny Omega. The two men came face-to-face on Dynamite last week. However, they were interrupted by Don Callis. When Omega charged at Callis, he was ambushed by the rest of the Don Callis Family. Ospreay came to his aid, and they fought the villainous faction off. Following this, Omega challenged Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita to a tag match against himself and Ospreay at Grand Slam Australia.

Following this, Fletcher took to social media to say he couldn't wait to obliterate Omega and Ospreay in Australia. The former International Champion responded that he was going to embarrass Fletcher in front of the latter's mom.

"I’m gonna f**k you up in front of your mum bruv," wrote Ospreay.

Disco Inferno criticized Will Ospreay's booking

When Will Ospreay first signed in AEW, it was clear that he was going to be the promotion's number one babyface. While things looked great for him initially with him winning the International Championship twice, his booking hasn't been the same since he lost the title. He then lost to Kyle Fletcher at Full Gear 2024, and despite making it to the finals of the Continental Classic tournament, he suffered a couple of losses to Ricochet and Darby Allin in the tournament.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno said that Ospreay can't win a match despite being the top babyface in the company.

"This guy was supposed to be the big number one babyface and the guy can't win a match. Your best babyface wrestler has lost four straight matches." [From 02:03 to 02:15]

It will be interesting to see if Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will be able to overcome The Don Callis Family at Grand Slam Australia.

