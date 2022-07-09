"Don’t want to use the word Elite" - Will Ospreay wants WWE legend's son to join his United Empire faction

Will Ospreay has expressed interest in adding Taz's son, HOOK, to his United Empire faction.

The group currently consists of several top names, including Jeff Cobb, The Great-O-Khan, Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, and former WWE star T.J. Perkins.

In a recent Wrestle Inn interview, Ospreay stated that he and Taz get along quite well. While the reigning IWGP United States Champion isn't interested in adding anyone better to his faction, he would entertain the idea of aligning with HOOK.

“I don’t want to use the word Elite, but I have a crew of just top level pro wrestlers. And I can’t think of anyone better to bring in right now – except maybe HOOK. That’s it. Taz and me got along good, and we’d be talking backstage. ‘When’s your boy coming over to Japan’ I asked him. HOOK’s face was a mixture of fear of coming over to Japan and having me look after him, with any of the night out stories you’ve Ospreay taking someone to Roppongi – they didn’t come back the same person. However they might have come back a better wrestler,” said Ospreay. (H/T: The Overtimer)

Will Ospreay defended his IWGP United States Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view

At the Forbidden Door event, Ospreay successfully defended the IWGP United States Championship against Orange Cassidy in a show-stealer.

This was his first successful title defense since winning the vacant title by beating SANADA.

On the same show, Will Ospreay's stablemates, Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan, lost the IWGP Tag Team Championships to FTR in a three-way tag team match involving Roppongi Vice.

Leading up to the Forbidden Door show, a host of United Empire members appeared on AEW programming, including Aussie Open. Ospreay teamed up with Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher twice, once on an episode of Rampage and later on Dynamite.

