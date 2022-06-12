Will Ospreay wins the vacant IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship after former WWE Superstar refuses to give up the belt

Will Ospreay won the vacant IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion 6.12.

Former champion Juice Robinson won the title by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Capital Collision. The bout also included Ospreay and AEW star Jon Moxley.

Unfortunately, due to appendicitis, The Bullet Club member had to vacate the title and was also absent from Dominion 6.12. He was originally scheduled to defend the belt in a Triple Threat Match against Ospreay and SANADA.

Instead, The Commonwealth Kingpin faced SANADA in a singles match and beat him after a back-and-forth contest.

In the match's closing stages, Ospreay hit a pair of OsCutters and hit the reverse Stormbreaker for the win.

Post-match, the newly crowned champion demanded the IWGP US Heavyweight Title. However, the belt remains in possession of Robinson, who is currently in the US. The United Empire leader exited with his Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship.

Will Ospreay made his AEW debut this past Wednesday on Dynamite

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Will Ospreay made his AEW debut. He walked to the ramp during a segment featuring FTR and Trent Beretta.

Shortly afterward, Ospreay's United Empire stablemates, Aussie Open and Aaron Henare attacked Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Beretta inside the ring. Their leader also joined the action and hit the Hidden Blade on Trent.

It led to a six-man tag team match on the latest episode of AEW Rampage between Ospreay and Aussie Open against Trent and FTR. Surprisingly, the United Empire suffered a loss in their first-ever AEW match.

With Ospreay now capturing the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship, it remains to be seen if he'll defend the title at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

