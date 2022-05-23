"That's the challenge" - Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion would like to face AEW's CM Punk or Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door

AEW and NJPW are all set to co-host their joint pay-per-view Forbidden Door and it is almost guaranteed that both CM Punk and Bryan Danielson will feature on the show.

While matches for Forbidden Door are yet to be confirmed, NJPW star Will Ospreay has admitted that his "obvious" choice of opponents for Forbidden Door would be Punk or Danielson.

During an interview with WRESTHINGS, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion admitted to the same. However, Ospreay also claimed that he would like to face a homegrown AEW star.

"I mean the obvious ones are like, the clear obvious ones, I think is [CM] Punk and [Bryan] Danielson are my obvious ones. But like, I'd like a challenge and what I mean that is, I would like a homemade guy, like someone that didn't come from NXT, that didn't come from New Japan. Because I think that's the challenge, is can I do like a sick match with someone that was just born and made in AEW. I think that's something that I would like to challenge." [31:18-31:51]

Will Ospreay has admitted that he'd like to face current AEW Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

During the same conversation, Will Ospreay claimed that he wouldn't mind facing Jungle Boy at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The leader of the United Empire stated that he would like to "tear up with" the current tag team champion.

Ospreay said:

"Jungle Boy, I'd love to tear up with him." [31:58-32:01]

But before Forbidden Door, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Jungle Boy will be competing at Double or Nothing 2022. At the pay-per-view, Punk will challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Danielson will be competing in a 10-man Anarchy in the Arena Match. Whereas, Jurassic Express will defend their tag team titles in a three-way match featuring the teams of Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks and Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland.

Please credit WRESTHINGS and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku