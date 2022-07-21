William Regal details the inspiration behind iconic picture with top AEW stable

AEW star William Regal has given the background to a recent picture of the Blackpool Combat Club. The image went viral due to the members of the group acting a little out of character.

The BCC are one of the most prominent factions in wrestling today. The stable take a no-nonsense approach to their craft, putting the violent side of pro wrestling out there for the world to see. However, following the recent AEW and NJPW event, Forbidden Door, the group was spotted taking a rather unusual picture where they were all leaning back.

On his Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal revealed that the picture was inspired by the British ska band Madness and the cover of their album "One Step Beyond".

“It’s an album of theirs, ‘One Step [Beyond…],’ and to do the Madness thing, I was all for it, so yes. Go and listen to Madness, listen to ‘One Step.’ If your feet don’t start moving, there’s something wrong with you. 'Let’s do this,’ I said, ‘It’s just a British thing and the British fans will get it,'” Regal said. “I just quickly grabbed them and I said, ‘Fellas, can we take this picture?’ And I don’t really had time to explain it to them.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Regal did go on to say that it was unfortunate that it wasn't a complete picture, as Bryan Danielson is on the shelf rehabbing an injury. He also described how he became a fan of Madness in the first place.

“Unfortunately, Bryan [Danielson] was not there, but Madness was a huge part of my life growing up, I went through all kinds of different youth cultures. The original ska was 1968 through 1970. It was always around, but it was a second coming of ska after punk had sort of left in the late ’70s, and Madness was one of those bands that just caught on in Britain, and I know they had a few hits in America, but nothing like they had, they were a national treasure in Britain,” William Regal continued. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

William Regal will be in the Blackpool Combat Club's corner on AEW Dynamite

All jokes will be put aside this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite as William Regal will be in the Blackpool Combat Club's corner as they aim to settle an old score.

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta will team up to take on Yuta's former stablemates Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor of Best Friends, with Orange Cassidy watching from ringside.

Chuck Taylor @SexyChuckieT Greg bullied my son so much he joined a fight club so now I have to fight him and Mox while William Regal watches Greg bullied my son so much he joined a fight club so now I have to fight him and Mox while William Regal watches https://t.co/KlhcLGtYZI

Yuta left Best Friends to pursue the acknowledgement of the BCC, which eventually came after his violent war with Moxley on the April 8th edition of Rampage.

Will the BCC finally be able to put this feud to bed? Tune in to AEW Dynamite to find out!

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far