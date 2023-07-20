William Regal is the "first and foremost" influence on his career, says 2-time WWE United States Champion

While there is no dearth of veterans in the wrestling business who have mentored other stars, a former WWE name has placed William Regal in the highest spot on his list.

The star in question is Samoa Joe. Before his run in AEW, the 44-year-old bruiser spent a significant amount of time in the Stamford-based promotion. While the Samoan Submission Machine is experienced in his own right, he believes that William Regal has been the biggest influence on his career.

Speaking on a recent episode of Cageside Seats' Going Over, the AEW star was asked to talk about his past mentors. He stated:

“I always freely volunteer, first and foremost, William Regal. He has been a massive influence on my career. From a simple afternoon talk early in my career, which really opened my eyes, to things to focus on and things I should be looking for and things I should be doing. To just, you know, guidance throughout my career. So, you know, he’s definitely one of those men that have made a difference in my life.”

The former WWE Superstar also commented on his match with CM Punk

The Samoan Submission Machine recently faced CM Punk in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Tournament.

Speaking on the 'Under the Ring' podcast, Joe stated that he was not surprised at the renewal of the rivalry.

"It’s really to be expected. I’ve found that throughout my career, the same cast of characters pop up. Punk is definitely in that realm of those cast of characters. To see us back in the ring against each other one more time, it’s no big surprise." (H/T Fightful)

As of now, Samoa Joe is no longer in the running for the Owen Hart Cup. It remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE Superstar in AEW.