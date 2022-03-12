William Regal hits back at rumors about his health

AEW star William Regal took to social media today to squash rumors that his health is deteriorating, claiming that he is healthier than ever before.

Regal made his first AEW TV appearance this past Wednesday on Dynamite where he took to the microphone and delivered a heartfelt promo, which involved thanking Tony Schiavone for his help throughout his career, calling Bryan Danielson "The Perfect Wrestler," and stating that he is "not long for this earth."

The last quote struck a chord with fans, and began a rumor mill of whether or not William Regal was healthy or not. However, the former NXT General Manager, has hit back at the rumors.

"Already.... That's why I stay out the rumour mill and gossip!!! I've just found out that there's things being printed about my health. I am healthier than I've been in many years. I talked this week to someone about things that had happened to me in 2018." said Regal.

That someone looks to be Chris Jericho, as Regal has recently been a guest on the former AEW World Champion's podcast "Talk is Jericho," with the episode scheduled to be released in the coming days.

Can William Regal manage his team to the AEW Tag Team Championships?

Not many people can calm down two men like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, however Regal has managed to get the pair to work well together as a tag team.

At the end of his promo on Dynamite, Regal stated that if the AEW tag team division doesn't step up to Danielson and Moxley, they will get stepped on.

Do you see Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as future AEW Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section down below!

