William Regal makes his AEW debut, slaps two former WWE stars and teases alliance

In a shocking conclusion to the Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley match at AEW Revolution, William Regal made his debut for the ring to separate the two warring stars and slap sense into them. The two former WWE Champions went to war after weeks of the American Dragon headhunting the Purveyor of Violence to lead a faction in AEW.

The bloodbath concluded with Moxley scoring a pinfall while Bryan had a submission locked in, leading to a post-match brawl between the two as Danielson refused to accept defeat. During their conflict, NXT's iconic ex-General Manager appeared for the first time in All Elite Wrestling.

William Regal led NXT as General Manager throughout the black and gold era. His presence added legitimacy to rivalries as he enforced in a stern yet fair manner. Regal was a shocking inclusion in several NXT cuts to hit 2021, ending his long and fruitful tenure.

The fans cheered on Regal as his presence was a genuine surprise. With so many young wrestlers in AEW, it remains to be seen in what capacity he is used in the promotion. He could either be a coach or an on-screen personality, or both.

William Regal's arrival in AEW puts him in a ring with Bryan Danielson after eleven years

William Regal and Bryan have fought each other in countless battles over the past two decades. Their first clash came in 2001 when the American Dragon was just 19 years old. They last stood opposite one another in a wrestling ring in 2011, marking this the third decade in as many promotions where Regal and Danielson have interacted.

Regal also has a history with Moxley, having wrestled the former world champion in FCW during Mox's developmental prelude to his run as Dean Ambrose.

With Bryan and Moxley battling each other during negotiations for an ongoing partnership, Regal's appearance to separate the two like a father separating two sons suggests the potential for the three to form their own stable.

