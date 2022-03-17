"A masterful job he did of carrying me" - Wrestling legend recalls his final outing against AEW star Bryan Danielson 

AEW's newest acquisition, William Regal, has been a jack of all trades throughout his long and illustrious stint in WWE.

The 53-year-old has served as a talent scout and on-screen manager on RAW and NXT aside from being an excellent performer in the ring. The former King of the Ring has been a mentor to a few wrestling greats, including Bryan Danielson.

The two men have stood toe-to-toe multiple times in the ring. While speaking on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Regal recalled his match against Danielson on the WWE Superstars edition on November 10, 2011.

Regal had sustained a leg injury the night before, but said Danielson did a masterful job during the match in carrying him for 17-minutes without hurting his leg:

"So if you watch that match, you will see me walk down to the ring and then they actually played a rib on me," said Regal. "Played my old Man’s Man music halfway down the ramp, and I’m glad because they had to help me in the building that day. I couldn’t walk. If you watch that match, it’s 17 minutes of him [Bryan Danielson] carrying me because I can’t walk. He did a masterful job. He actually even wrestled and did stuff on my leg without bending it and if you know that you go into that and watch what a masterful job he did of carrying me." (26:23 Onwards)

In one of the final matches of his wrestling career, William Regal put Bryan Danielson over that night. The former GM also hoped that somebody in the back would notice Bryan's wrestling ability.

As it turned out, William met Mr. McMahon backstage after the bout, and the chairman was highly impressed with Bryan.

William Regal is now managing Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in AEW

After being released by WWE in early January this year, William Regal made a surprise arrival at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, where he separated Danielson and Mox after their post-match brawl.

He prompted the two men to shake hands that night, thus becoming instrumental in the newly formed alliance between Moxley and Bryan. Last week, the two former WWE Superstars bested The Workhorsemen while Regal was in their corner.

In tonight's AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam episode, Bryan and Mox will face Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor in a tag team match.

