"This was the highlight of the f***ing whole show" - Legendary wrestling personality praises William Regal's AEW debut

William Regal is arguably one of the greatest minds in professional wrestling today. The four-time WWE European Champion was instrumental in the rise of NXT while Triple H still ran the show. On 5 January 2022, the 53-year-old was shockingly released from his contract after 22 years with WWE.

Regal's departure from WWE was shocking, but his debut at AEW Revolution sent enormous shockwaves through the wrestling world. The star made a grand entrance and started off by slapping both Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson after they refused to stop fighting.

During the most recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Through, the former WWE manager praised Regal's debut and claimed that it saved the match.

"The thing that got the biggest pop of the entire show, behind Punk and MJF, they get in a fight and here comes referees and security. And here comes William Regal, and he gets a ‘holy s**t’ pop, and he gets in the ring and gets in between Danielson and Moxley. He’s telling them to make up, and the crowd goes ‘yes-yes-yes’, and they shake hands and the people are ecstatic. William Regal with the save of the first substandard Bryan Danielson match I can think of. This was the highlight of the f***ing whole show." - Cornette said. (05:21)

Jim Cornette had major issues with the finish to Moxley and Danielson's match before William Regal's debut

During the same podcast episode, Cornette criticized the finish of the match before Regal's well-received debut. According to Cornette, the finish came without any build-up and defeated the purpose of the bout.

“Danielson stomps Moxley and gets the Triangle. And he’s punching him over and over in the face, and then suddenly Moxley just rolls forward and Jackknife’s him one-two-three. What the f***? What kind of finish – after all of that? They don’t even build to the thing anymore!” - Cornette said. (14:17)

It will be interesting to see how the pairing between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson plays out with William Regal now in the mix.

