Willow Nightingale breaks silence after Jon Moxley attack on AEW Dynamite

Willow Nightingale has broken her silence after being attacked by Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite. This was a shocking occurrence, and nobody saw it coming.

Nightangle teamed up with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland to take on Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir in the opening match of the show on Wednesday. Interestingly, she and Strickland came out on top and defeated the pair from the Death Riders.

After the match ended, the former Shield member took out his frustrations on Willow Nightingale. He shockingly hit her with the Death Riders DDT, and that immediately prompted the medical personnel to come out and check on the 31-year-old.

She has now taken to X/Twitter to break her silence and sent out a message to her fans. She assured everyone that she was doing alright and also shared a few photographs from Wednesday.

“im alive,” she wrote.

Bully Ray expresses concern for Willow Nightingale

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was as shocked as everyone after seeing Willow Nightingale eat a Death Riders DDT at the hands of the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley.

In the aftermath of the incident, he gave his take on the incident on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast and said:

“I got a little nervous for Willow. I really did. She got spiked pretty hard, and the way her one arm was lying on the mat, I thought maybe something was up, and the way the doctor was touching her hand, and I'm just hoping that Willow is okay tonight. If she was selling, she did a phenomenal job. God bless you, girl. Great job.”

It was not a good sight to see someone like Jon Moxley attack Willow Nightangle. Given the reaction from the medical personnel, it will be interesting to see if there will be any repercussions for the former WWE Superstar.

