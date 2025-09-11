Wishing AEW Star Mark Sterling a Speedy Recovery

Mark Sterling has been part of AEW for quite some time now. He is currently out with an injury.Sterling first joined AEW in 2020, where he played the role of MJF's lawyer. Following this, he took on a regular onscreen role where he managed Jade Cargill and her stable, The Baddies, until Stokely Hathaway took over. Over the years, he has become a regular feature on AEW TV and has even stepped into the ring on a few occasions. However, he has suffered a major setback now.The AEW personality suffered a torn bicep recently, which was confirmed to be a legitimate injury, and he was set to undergo surgery. Now, Sterling has taken to social media to post a picture of himself in a hospital with a caption as follows:&quot;In good spirits…let’s find this bicep!&quot; wrote Sterling.Check out his tweet here:Mark Sterling Reveals How He Feels About Working For AEWMark Sterling has been part of the AEW roster for some time now and has been involved in some major storylines over the years. While he isn't considered a top prospect in the company, he seems to be happy with his position on the roster.During a previous interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, Sterling revealed that he loves working for AEW and Ring of Honor. He also said that people are sleeping on ROH at the moment, but he is enjoying his time there.&quot;Man, I absolutely love AEW! I love the Ring of Honor! I've really been enjoying my time in Ring of Honor lately. I think people are sleeping on Ring of Honor; I think they're sleeping on the show. It's a very good deal!&quot; he said. [1:38-1:57]We wish Mark a very speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the AEW soon.